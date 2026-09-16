







For almost 30 years, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were Bayern Munich's two most influential power brokers. From the start of the 1990s, little happened at FCB without Hoeneß, first as manager and later as president and chairman of the supervisory board, and Rummenigge, first as vice-president and later as chief executive.

Bayern's rise into one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world would have been unthinkable without the two former players. They first shared a pitch in 1974 and spent decades pushing each other on. That was also because they often took completely different views and enjoyed arguing behind the scenes, before repeatedly making up again. Bavarian argumentative culture became as much a part of the Munich club's DNA as Mia san Mia.

Now they are said to have clashed again over an important question about Bayern's future, and even voted differently in a decisive supervisory board vote.

Rummenigge is said to have withheld his vote from Eberl at FCB: what is behind it?

According to Sport1, Rummenigge abstained at the supervisory board meeting that decided, after a long back and forth during the past season, on the contract extension of board member for sport Max Eberl. He therefore withheld his vote from Eberl.

Important votes on executive board personnel are usually unanimous after the customary, and at times lengthy and passionate, discussions.

Instead, while the other members of the supervisory body, led by Hoeneß and president Herbert Hainer, approved Eberl's new contract until 2029, the long-serving chief executive sent a clear signal of scepticism. If the portal's information is correct, the abstention could be read as a pointed message to the record champions' sporting leadership and as criticism of how the decision was made.

Regardless, Bayern have now extended the contracts of all their main sporting decision-makers until 2029: after head coach Vincent Kompany, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund followed on Wednesday, too.

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Did Rummenigge also abstain because he was angry with Uli Hoeneß?

On Monday, Hoeneß said with a smile at an event held by Bayern's basketball team that he had got "real trouble" internally because of a statement he had made at the end of July on the sidelines of the training camp at Tegernsee. At the time, Hoeneß had put the likelihood of a contract extension with Eberl at "at the moment, I believe, 100 per cent". In doing so, he corrected his own statement from May, when, in response to the same question shortly before kick-off in the DFB Cup final, he had still put Eberl's chances at "60 to 40 per cent" and spoken of doubts within the supervisory body.

Back then, Hoeneß was criticised from many sides, quite rightly regardless of the content of his remarks, for the humanly questionable attack on his successor at the worst possible moment. At Tegernsee, when the contract extension had long since started taking shape after Munich's successful transfer summer, he probably wanted to make amends, and promptly landed himself in fresh trouble. This time, however, it is said to have come from his long-time partner.

According to Sport1 , Rummenigge still views Eberl's work critically. He is also said to be unwilling simply to wave through every personnel matter already pushed through the presidential committee by Hoeneß and Hainer. In doing so, Rummenigge is making it clear that he occupies an independent role within the powerful body and does not automatically follow the honorary president's line.

At Bayern, some things apparently never change.