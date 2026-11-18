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Could Jamala Musiala prove costly for Bayern Munich if he gets injured? His contract reportedly includes a clause that could make it so.

A specific clause in Jamal Musiala’s Bayern Munich contract could leave the club paying out if he is injured.

According to Sport Bild, the 23-year-old’s contract gives him additional protection in the event of a long-term injury. Bayern continue to pay Musiala his full salary for six months if injury sidelines him.

Normally, Bayern, like any other employer, only have to continue paying wages for six weeks in the event of illness. From the seventh week, Germany’s statutory health insurer takes over, with payments capped at €5,812.50 gross per month.

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Musiala and Bayern officials agreed the clause when the attacking player extended his contract in February 2025. The player and club extended his deal, originally due to expire on 30 June 2026, through to 2030.

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Musiala also secured a substantial pay rise. Harry Kane remains Bayern’s highest earner following his recent contract extension, with a reported annual salary of €29 million. The Germany international ranks second at Säbener Straße. According to Sport Bild, Bayern pay Musiala €25 million per season.

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When will Jamal Musiala return for Bayern Munich?

Musiala has repeatedly struggled with long-term injuries. In the summer of 2025, he broke his fibula in a challenge with former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup and then missed more than six months for Bayern.

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Since then, the attacking player has repeatedly dealt with minor injuries. This season, he has already missed games because of a torn muscle fibre and due to the after-effects of his brief, temporary absence episodes , which stem from a neurological dysfunction.

Bayern figurehead Uli Hoeneß suggested on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch" almost two weeks ago that Musiala’s contract contained no clause explicitly governing how to deal with those absence episodes . "What he can deliver now is no longer what is in the contract," Hoeneß said.

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Musiala could return to Bayern’s squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln. Sport1 reported on Tuesday that the Germany international was an option provided he suffered no further health setback in training this week.

Musiala has two goals and one assist in four competitive appearances so far in 2026/27.