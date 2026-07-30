Explicit thanks to one person: Bayern Munich's Michael Olise speaks out on Instagram





"The fact that we did not manage to bring the trophy home is a huge disappointment. It was not how we had imagined the end of this World Cup at the start of the tournament," wrote Olise. France had initially powered through the World Cup in impressive fashion, but eventual world champions Spain beat them in the semi-finals.

Still, Olise said he is "proud to have set the record for the most assists in the history of a World Cup". The outstanding 24-year-old produced seven assists in total, beating Pele's previous best of six from the 1970 World Cup.

He then thanked outgoing national coach Didier Deschamps: "For making my first call-up to the national team possible and for believing in me even in the most difficult moments. I will always be grateful to you for that, and I wish you all the best for the future, whatever path you may choose." As things stand, Deschamps' future remains unresolved, with French football icon Zinedine Zidane taking over as national coach.

Michael Olise does not comment on Bayern Munich

In his statement, Olise did not say a word about Bayern Munich or the persistent rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. In recent days, the Munich club's bosses have all stressed that a sale of Olise this summer is out of the question. His contract runs until 2029 and is due to be extended.

For now, Olise is still on his extended World Cup break. Like fellow semi-finalists Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane, he will not return to team training until after the Asia tour.