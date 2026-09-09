Bayern Munich host their Norwegian counterparts Bodø/Glimt tomorrow, Thursday evening, at the Allianz Arena, in the first round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, which will be officiated by the Slovenian referee Rade Obrenović.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich's manager, intends to rely on a 4-2-3-1 formation, according to the German newspaper "Bild". Manuel Neuer starts in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies making up the defensive line in front of him.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović are expected to feature in midfield, the newspaper reports, with the Moroccan star Ismael Saibari ahead of them.

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Further forward, the wingers Michael Olise and Luis Díaz are expected to start behind the veteran striker Harry Kane.

Bayern go into the match as the clear favourites. Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, seek to pull off a surprise against the Bavarian giants, making use of their style based on pace and pressing.

The Bundesliga champions will try to get back on track at the expense of their Norwegian visitors. Their last German league match ended in a surprising goalless draw with hosts Schalke, despite significant Bavarian dominance and a string of chances created.

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