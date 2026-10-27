Mustapha Hadji has opened fire on Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco legend waded into the Atlas Lions midfielder's recent row with coach Mohamed Ouahbi, insisting that carrying the Moroccan flag is "an honour for any player".

Amrabat announced last September that he was suspending his involvement and would not represent Morocco as long as Ouahbi remained in charge of the Atlas Lions. He stressed, though, that he had not retired from international football.

Ouahbi, for his part, put Amrabat's outburst down to his lack of playing time with the national team. The coach was adamant he could not hand him more minutes while he was failing to feature regularly for his club.

"Amrabat plays for the Morocco national team, which represents the country and raises its flag, and he does not play for Mohamed Ouahbi, so he must play under the leadership of any coach," Hadji said of the saga in a video interview with Kooora to be published later.

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He added, with a message aimed squarely at Amrabat: "You represent the country, not the coach, so you must not demand a change of coach, whether it is Ouahbi or Regragui or any other coach".

"Representing Morocco is a great honour"

The Ajax man later claimed his dispute with Ouahbi had nothing to do with his lack of minutes in the first place. Hadji was having none of it, insisting the interests of the national team must come before any personal grievance.

"Representing the Moroccan national team is a great honour," Hadji explained. "To get the chance to raise the Moroccan flag from among 40 million Moroccans is a big thing, and it must be above any problem".

Ouahbi had summed up the crisis neatly when he said that "your history earns you respect, but it does not grant you the privilege of staying in the starting line-up". Hadji agreed.

"All respect to what Amrabat has provided with the national team, but that does not give him the right to say that a coach must leave in order for me to join the team," the legend continued.

Then came the sharpest jab of all. "Who are you to say that? You are not above the national team or the coach or the Moroccan flag. You must come to the national team and play and keep quiet, even if you play for one minute, because it is an honour for you," Hadji said.

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