Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji has a message for Brahim Diaz: quit Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League and save your place with the Atlas Lions.

Diaz has barely featured for Real Madrid since Jose Mourinho's return at the start of the current season.

Just 210 minutes across six matches in all competitions. That leaves the Portuguese-born playmaker among the least-used players in the squad.

He has impressed in the minutes he's been handed, chipping in with two assists in the Champions League. Even so, the fierce battle for attacking berths makes a starting spot a tall order for the Morocco international.

Press reports claim Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia are seriously weighing up a move for Diaz in January, with a huge offer in the works for the winter window.

Hadji weighed in on the situation in his interview with Kooora: "He plays for the biggest club in the world, but honestly I advise him to leave for the Saudi league if there is an offer."

A former professional in the English league himself, the Moroccan star added: "I follow the Roshn League closely, and the competition there features professionals at the highest level, and the competition is tough."

Stay on the bench at the Bernabeu, Hadji warned, and Diaz will find himself frozen out of Mohamed Ouahbi's plans with Morocco.

"Diaz plays only a handful of minutes with Real Madrid, and therefore it will be difficult to call him up to the Morocco national team ranks, because he does not deserve to play internationally under this situation," he said.

His verdict was blunt: "I hope he leaves for a big club in Saudi Arabia or in any other league, so that he has the opportunity to play more than an hour in every match."

Read also:

In video: Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Hakimi and Bono the best in Morocco's history by a big margin over the rest

Mustapha Hadji explains to Kooora the mystery of Morocco's failure at the Africa Cup of Nations and their brilliance at the World Cup

In video: "They resemble Germany": Hadji to Kooora: I rank Egypt fifth in Africa for this reason

Morocco legend to Kooora: Enough racism: it is time to raise Africa's banner

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Ouahbi plays in Barcelona's style: and Yamal's blood is Moroccan

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Morocco can beat Brazil and Argentina: and this is their biggest weakness

In video: Did the refereeing favour Morocco? Mustapha Hadji responds to Kooora's question with a cryptic answer

Exclusive to Kooora in video: Mustapha Hadji to Amrabat: No one is above Morocco: who are you to demand Ouahbi's departure?

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Morocco did not steal the Africa Cup of Nations: and Senegal knows what Ndala did