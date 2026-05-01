"Exclusive to Kooora.. Revealing the date of Luka Zidan's return and his position regarding the World Cup"

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A source revealed the position of Luca Zidane, Granada and Algeria national team goalkeeper, regarding catching up with the 2026 World Cup, after his injury that raised concern for Swiss Vladimir Petkovic, coach of the Desert Warriors, ahead of the global event.

Luca Zidane, 27, suffered a serious injury to his face during his team Granada’s match against Almeria in the Spanish second division league, last Sunday.

The son of the legend Zinedine Zidane left the field suffering from dizziness, following a shared ball after a corner kick, and blood appeared in his mouth, which required transferring him to the hospital.

This injury comes at a sensitive time for the Algerian national team, about a month and a half before the World Cup, scheduled in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the period between 11 June and 19 July next.

Later, Granada announced in an official statement that medical examinations confirmed that Zidane suffered a fracture in the jaw and chin, which requires surgical intervention, without specifying a date for his return.

"Luca Zidane will participate in the World Cup"

Getty Images

A source close to Luca Zidane said, in special statements to Kooora, today Friday, "The goalkeeper will be available to participate with the Algerian national team in the World Cup".

The source, who refused to mention his name, added that Luca will return after 3 or 4 weeks at most, and may catch up with Granada’s last match of the current season in the league, scheduled against Sporting Gijon on 31 May of this month.

The source stressed that the Algerian goalkeeper is confident of his readiness to participate in the World Cup for the first time in his career.

For his part, Luca said via his account on "Instagram", "The operation went well, the fear was more than the damage, I will return to the field very soon".

Zidane has become one of the pillars of the Algerian national team in the recent period, especially after his brilliance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Morocco, as he kept a clean sheet in 3 out of 4 matches he played in the tournament.

The Desert Warriors national team is preparing to participate in the 2026 World Cup within Group Ten, which includes alongside it the title holder Argentina, Jordan, and Austria.

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The Algerian national team begins its campaign at dawn on June 17 next by facing its Argentine counterpart.

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