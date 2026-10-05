Koooora has learned that Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, the former manager of Ghana, is close to taking charge of a fifth Arab national team in his long coaching career.

Queiroz terminated his contract with the Ghana Football Association by mutual consent after results tailed off during his second spell. The Black Stars lost to Ivory Coast and Gambia in the first two rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

A source close to Queiroz told Koooora that the Portuguese has opened serious talks with the Bahrain Football Association over the job, with one eye on the 2027 Asian Cup.

The source added: "Queiroz held a meeting with Bahrain Football Association officials to reach an agreement on coaching the national team, and the matter may be settled within the next few days."

Queiroz leads the race for the Bahrain post, though the source indicated that the association has sounded out other coaches too.

Bahrain want a new manager to replace Croatia's Dragan Talajic, who is close to the sack following a disappointing group-stage exit at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", currently being held in Saudi Arabia.

Pull off the Bahrain move and it would mark Queiroz's fifth Arab stint. The Portuguese has already coached the UAE (1998-1999), Egypt (2020-2021), Qatar (2023) and Oman (2025-2026).

Wydad rumours

On a separate note, the source rejected talk of a switch to Morocco to coach Wydad.

He said: "Queiroz has not spoken to anyone from Morocco in the past few days, and the reports claiming he has entered negotiations with Wydad, or even made informal contact with anyone there, are without any basis in truth."

Moroccan press reports had claimed two days ago that Queiroz was close to taking over at Wydad, replacing his compatriot Sergio Pablo Brito, who is under fierce fire.