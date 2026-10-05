Carlos Queiroz is closing in on a fifth Arab national team of his long coaching career, Kooora has learned.

The Portuguese left Ghana by mutual consent after results tailed off during his second spell in charge. The "Black Stars" lost to Ivory Coast and Gambia in the opening two rounds of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Now Queiroz is deep in talks with the Bahraini federation over taking the job ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup, a source close to the former Ghana boss told Kooora.

"Queiroz held a meeting with Bahraini federation officials to agree on coaching the national team, and the matter may be settled during the next few days," the source added.

Queiroz leads the race, but the federation has sounded out other coaches too, according to the source.

Bahrain want a successor to Croatia's Dragan Talajic, who is on the brink of the sack after a disappointing group-stage exit at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", currently being staged in Saudi Arabia.

Seal the deal and it becomes Queiroz's fifth Arab post. He has already managed the UAE (1998-1999), Egypt (2020-2021), Qatar (2023) and Oman (2025-2026).

Wydad rumours

The source also knocked down talk of a move to Morocco and a job at Wydad.

"Queiroz has not spoken with anyone from Morocco during the past days, and the reports claiming he has entered negotiations with Wydad or even made informal contact with anyone there have no basis in truth," he said.

Moroccan press reports two days ago had linked Queiroz with the Wydad post, replacing his compatriot Sergio Pablo Brito, who is under heavy fire.