Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Cairo-Egypt-South-Africa-MatchAFP
GOAL
Translated by

Exclusive to Kooora: an anticipated surprise in the future of Egypt's star

Exclusive
R. Rabia
Al-Ain
Al Ahly SC
Egypt
United Arab Emirates

A stunning performance from the Egypt star

Egypt's national team boasts a crop of players who have gone professional in either the Gulf or Europe, opening the door for some of them to extend their careers abroad or return home through other clubs.

Read also.. Exclusive to Kooora.. the truth about the Saudi Federation's desire to sign Imam Ashour

Several press reports have circulated over the past few days linking Egyptian club Al-Ahly with a move to bring back their former defender Rami Rabia, who is currently plying his trade with UAE side Al Ain.

A source for "Kooora" inside Al Ain has revealed the club's management are open to renewing Rabia's contract, which expires next June, with a slight bump to his annual salary.

Next matches
AHL

AHL

Cup

07 Nov 2026

ESL

ESL

ALW

ALW

ADNOC Pro League

08 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

According to the source, Al Ain's hierarchy reckon Rabia has at least one more season in him, having impressed since arriving in the summer of 2025.

The Egyptian star, for his part, wants to carry on his professional journey. He feels settled at the UAE outfit and has his sights set on silverware in the period ahead.

What should Percy Tau do next?

6410 votes

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google