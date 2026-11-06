Egypt's national team boasts a crop of players who have gone professional in either the Gulf or Europe, opening the door for some of them to extend their careers abroad or return home through other clubs.

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Several press reports have circulated over the past few days linking Egyptian club Al-Ahly with a move to bring back their former defender Rami Rabia, who is currently plying his trade with UAE side Al Ain.

A source for "Kooora" inside Al Ain has revealed the club's management are open to renewing Rabia's contract, which expires next June, with a slight bump to his annual salary.

According to the source, Al Ain's hierarchy reckon Rabia has at least one more season in him, having impressed since arriving in the summer of 2025.

The Egyptian star, for his part, wants to carry on his professional journey. He feels settled at the UAE outfit and has his sights set on silverware in the period ahead.