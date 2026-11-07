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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Exclusive to Kooora: Al-Nassr block Barcelona's path regarding Joao Felix

Exclusive
J. Felix
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Barcelona
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain

What will happen?

"Kooora"'s own sources inside Saudi club Al-Nassr have learned of a surprising twist that could completely reshape Joao Felix's future in the coming weeks.

Al-Nassr's board, chaired by Ahmed Al-Sultan, are racing against time. They want to begin legal procedures to activate the unilateral extension clause in the Portuguese star's contract until the summer of 2029, blocking his agent Jorge Mendes from engineering a move to Barcelona.

Read also: Video: Mustapha Hadji drops a bombshell: the Al-Hilal star does not enjoy Zidane's trust for this reason

This firm move from Al-Nassr's administrative team followed confirmed reports of renewed Barcelona interest in the player. Mendes had been planning to exploit the end of the mandatory period of Felix's contract this summer, in 2027, to take him to the Catalan club on a free transfer or for a nominal fee.

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According to details of the contract signed in the summer of 2025 obtained by "Kooora", activating the clause will force Al-Nassr's board to pay a deferred 20 million euros to Chelsea, bringing the total deal to 50 million euros. It will also automatically raise Felix's annual salary from 10 million to 12.5 million euros.

The sources indicate that Al-Nassr's board are working to resolve some financial issues first. Once those are settled, they will tell the Saudi Pro League they are ready to provide the financial guarantees needed for the Felix deal before the final deadline next May.

Al-Nassr will lean on the financial liquidity expected from the massive investment partnership led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo with global funds. That represents a powerful blow to Barcelona's hopes, as the Spanish club will never be able to match these figures or buy out the player's contract once it has been legally extended.

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