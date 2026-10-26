Former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixao has hit back at comments from compatriot Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, over a controversial refereeing decision in the Clasico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid claimed a valuable 2-1 win at the Camp Nou on Sunday night in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

The victory cut the gap to Barcelona at the top to just three points, reigniting the title race once again.

Mourinho still aimed sharp criticism at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official over an incident involving his fellow countryman Joao Cancelo, the Barcelona player, and Jan Diomande, the Madrid winger.

Speaking in the press conference that followed the Clasico, Mourinho said: "The referee delivered a great match, but his colleague in the VAR room was asleep in the 60th minute, and he should have intervened to send off Cancelo because of his challenge on Diomande."

Paixao, for his part, refused to back Mourinho's protest after the Clasico, insisting the incident did not warrant a red card.

The Portuguese refereeing expert told Kooora in exclusive comments on Monday: "I do not agree with Mourinho. The challenge warrants a yellow card at most. In my view, the player does not deserve a red card."