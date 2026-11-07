A source close to Saudi side Al-Hilal has settled the controversy over a possible move for Liverpool's Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong in the upcoming transfer window, after reports linked the player with a switch to "the Boss".

Those reports had emerged over the past few hours, placing Frimpong firmly in Al-Hilal's sights as the club looked to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.

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Kooora contacted a source close to Al-Hilal, who denied any desire on the club's part to sign the Dutchman. The player, he confirmed, is not among the options on the management's table at present.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi has other priorities. He wants to strengthen at centre-back and in midfield first, with both positions needing reinforcement before he even considers a new right-back.

The source added that Inzaghi rates local full-back Mohamed Mahzari highly, which makes him keen to use a foreign player slot on a centre-back or a holding midfielder rather than on Frimpong.

All of which leaves the Frimpong rumours a long way from Al-Hilal's actual plans. The technical staff are focused on more pressing needs within the squad, according to the source close to "the Boss".