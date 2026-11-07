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Exclusive to Kooora: a Al-Hilal source settles the debate over the Frimpong deal

Exclusive
J. Frimpong
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Liverpool
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia
England

New details about the Liverpool star

A source close to Saudi side Al-Hilal has settled the controversy over a possible move for Liverpool's Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong in the upcoming transfer window, after reports linked the player with a switch to "the Boss".

Those reports had emerged over the past few hours, placing Frimpong firmly in Al-Hilal's sights as the club looked to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.

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Kooora contacted a source close to Al-Hilal, who denied any desire on the club's part to sign the Dutchman. The player, he confirmed, is not among the options on the management's table at present.

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Italian boss Simone Inzaghi has other priorities. He wants to strengthen at centre-back and in midfield first, with both positions needing reinforcement before he even considers a new right-back.

The source added that Inzaghi rates local full-back Mohamed Mahzari highly, which makes him keen to use a foreign player slot on a centre-back or a holding midfielder rather than on Frimpong.

All of which leaves the Frimpong rumours a long way from Al-Hilal's actual plans. The technical staff are focused on more pressing needs within the squad, according to the source close to "the Boss".

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