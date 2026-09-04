Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City manager, has revealed that several of his players were desperate to know whether Enzo Fernandez would sign in the final days of the transfer window, such was their eagerness to play alongside him.

The pair had worked together at Chelsea before the 25-year-old Argentina international joined Manchester City for £125 million on deadline day, a joint British record fee.

Maresca confirmed Fernandez is "ready" to make his debut against newly promoted Coventry City on Saturday, in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking in a press conference, Maresca said: "I know Enzo well and I know what he can bring to the team. He is a winner, he has a winning mentality and he knows how to win after being crowned World Cup and Club World Cup champion."

Maresca had made Fernandez captain at Chelsea. But he confirmed Ruben Dias as the new Manchester City skipper, succeeding Bernardo Silva, who left in the summer, while Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma form part of the leadership group.

He continued: "I have just said that he is a winner, and when you belong to a team and another player who has a winning mentality arrives, they are always happy."

Maresca added: "I can promise you that in the last four or five days, there were four or five players from the team asking whether he was coming or not, because they wanted him to be with us."

"It is very important that he is with us, and we are 100% happy about that," he went on.

In an exclusive interview published by the club on Thursday, Fernandez said he had always "dreamed of being at a club the size of Manchester City", a remark widely read as a dig at his former club Chelsea.

Fernandez had wanted out of Stamford Bridge since the start of the year, and talks with coach Xabi Alonso this summer could not change his mind.

Alonso said: "In football many things happen. We held talks with Enzo and they were always marked by respect. What he gave the club was wonderful, but now the time has come to move forward."

"We have players with quality in every position, and now we are ready to get going," he added.

Manchester City spent a record £458 million on new signings this window, including £327 million to rebuild the midfield with the arrivals of Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayoub Bouaddi.

Wingers Ilman Ndiaye and Alan also came in, along with reserve goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as further first-team players, despite the club recouping more than £300 million from sales.

"I am very happy with the efforts made by the board, the chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, and the football director Hugo Viana. Very happy," Maresca added.

He concluded: "In the final days, Ilman and Enzo arrived, and now the squad is complete and it is done. Now the time has come to work."



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