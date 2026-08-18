The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League Elite took place on Tuesday, handing Al-Hilal a mouthwatering all-Arab tie.

Here are Al-Hilal's complete fixtures for the league phase under the new format:

Matchday one (Kingdom Arena):

Al-Ain of the UAE

Matchday two (away):

Al-Sadd of Qatar

Matchday three (Kingdom Arena):

Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE

Matchday four (away):

Neftchi of Uzbekistan

Matchday five (Kingdom Arena):

Al-Gharafa of Qatar

Matchday six (away):

Al-Wasl of the UAE

Matchday seven (Kingdom Arena):

Al-Shamal of Qatar

Matchday eight (away):

Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan

The tournament runs on a new organisational format, splitting the clubs from each geographical region into four balanced tiers.

Organisers designed the system to ramp up the intensity and level the playing field, with every club facing two different sides from each of the four tiers.