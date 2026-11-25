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Sporting CP's supporters made sure to honour their former star Cristiano Ronaldo, now captain of Saudi side Al-Nassr, in front of his former English club Manchester United.

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Sporting CP drew 2-2 with visitors Manchester United at the Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday evening, on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

Before kick-off, Sporting supporters unveiled a tifo bearing the number 1906, the year the Portuguese club were founded, to mark 120 years since that date.

It also featured images of the greatest players to have represented the club over its long history. Right at the centre was Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

That's despite Ronaldo playing just one season for Sporting's first team. He was promoted in 2002 and left for Manchester United in 2003.

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The bigger irony is that the tribute came against United, where Ronaldo had two spells. In the first, from 2003 to 2009, he led them to the 2008 Champions League title and three English league titles, along with other trophies.

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The second was a different story. It lasted a season and a half, from the summer of 2021 to the end of 2022, and finished in the worst possible way. Serious disagreements between Ronaldo, the club's management and Dutch coach Erik ten Hag led to the termination of his contract.

The setting suited him too. The tifo came in Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite competition, the Champions League, where he's the all-time top scorer with 140 goals. He also has the second-most titles with five, behind five Real Madrid stars who have lifted it six times.

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Sporting fans have shown their loyalty to Ronaldo before. They did so after he decided to retire from international football on 5 November, earlier this month.

Two days after that decision, Sporting faced a tough Portuguese league clash against Moreirense at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

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The tribute came in the seventh minute, a nod to Ronaldo's shirt. Fans rose to their feet and warm applause rang out around the stands, a message of loyalty from the club where Ronaldo began his professional career before joining Manchester United in 2003.

Sporting had already sent the player a message of thanks after he announced his retirement, saying: "Thank you for everything you have done for our country. You will forever remain in Portugal's history."

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Ronaldo, who continues his career with Saudi club Al-Nassr, played his final match for his country on 24 September, when Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in the Nations League in Lisbon.