Ex-TP Mazembe goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba elected Member of Parliament in Congo

The 42-year-old enters the political arena after spending more than a decade as both DR Congo and TP Mazembe first choice

Former TP Mazembe goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba has been elected member of parliament for the Upper Katanga Province in his homeland DR Congo.

Running under the ticket of the National Party for Democracy and Development, Kidiaba is now a parliamentarian after hanging his gloves in 2015.

Article continues below

"We learn that TP Mazembe legend, Robert Kidiaba Muteba, made his entry into politics, elected member of parliament in Lubumbashi where he will represent the people of Kyungu wa Kumwanza and Nazem Nazembe," reported MediaCongo.

Together with former teammate Jean Kasusula, Kidiaba announced his entry into politics in 2015.

Known for his trademark backside bouncing goal celebration as well as a pony hairstyle, the former DR Congo goalkeeper won three Caf Champions League titles with TP Mazembe.