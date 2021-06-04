Ex-Man Utd & City star Tevez announces he is leaving Boca

The 37-year-old decided to make use of an option which allowed him to cut short his contract six months early

Boca Juniors idol Carlos Tevez has confirmed that he will be leaving the Argentine giants with immediate effect, as he is mentally "not ready" to compete right now. However, he has not officially announced his football retirement for good, saying he currently intends to walk away from the game "but maybe in three months I wake up and I want to play again".

Tevez rejoined his boyhood club from Juventus in 2015 following a brilliant spell in Europe with the likes of Manchester United and City, and then came back for a third spell in 2018 after spending time in the Chinese Super League.

But in a press conference convened on Friday, the 37-year-old revealed that he would not be playing for the Xeneize in the second half of the year as he takes up an option to cut short his contract six months early.

What has been said?

"This is not a farewell, but a see you soon," Tevez said to reporters. "I have nothing else to give Boca.

"Mentally I am not ready. I didn't even have time to mourn my father, that's how demanding this is.

"At this point in time I need to lean on my family and be there for them.

"Today I can say that yes, I’m retiring, but maybe in three months I wake up and I want to play again, but not in Boca Juniors again.

"I want to thank the [Boca] leadership, colleagues and coaching staff."

