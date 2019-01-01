Ex-France youth star Ntep eliminated from Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations squad a day after scoring in friendly win

The Wolfsburg attacker, together with five others, has seen his hopes of playing at the continental showpiece crushed by coach Clarence Seedorf

attacker Paul-Georges Ntep has been dropped from 's provisional squad for the upcoming , just a day after scoring his first goal for the nation.

The former youth star is among six players axed from camp in . Coach Clarence Seedorf's other casualties include Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Jerome Onguene and midfielder Edgar Salli, who was part of the title-winning squad of 2017.

-based attacker Fabrice Olinga, Jean-Pierre Nsame of Swiss club and Petrus Boumal, who plays for Russian outfit FC Ural Yekaterinburg, complete the unlucky sextet.

France-based duo of Jean-Charles Castelletto and Tristan Dingome were first cut off from the provisional list before the latest development.

With 29 players currently left in camp, the squad will be further whittled down to 23 men by Friday.

Ntep's exclusion is undoubtedly the biggest news, having netted for the Indomitable Lions in a 2-1 triumph over Zambia in a pre-Afcon friendly on Sunday.

Article continues below

He only switched international allegiance to Cameroon last year following time with France, for whom he featured in a senior friendly against Belgium in 2015, and at various youth levels.

The snub concludes a disappointing season for the 26-year-old, who made just 13 league appearances, starting five of those games, and scored once during a six-month loan with French club , after a difficult start to the campaign with Wolfsburg in the German top-flight.

Cameroon, pitted against four-time champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the Afcon, are expected to face Spanish second division side Alcorcon in another friendly on Monday, before leaving for to continue their preparations for the June 21-July championship in .

