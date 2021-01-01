Ex-Barcelona star Iniesta signs two-year contract extension at Vissel Kobe

The Spanish midfielder has committed his future to the J-League outfit through to 2023

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has signed a two-year contract extension at Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta called time on his illustrious 20-year career at Barca to take up a new challenge in Japan back in 2018.

The 36-year-old has since become a talismanic figure at Vissel Kobe, who have managed to tie him down to fresh terms that will see him remain at The Noevir Stadium Kobe until 2023.

What's been said?

Iniesta expressed his delight after the announcement on Tuesday, telling reporters: “Three years ago, we announced an exciting project here in Tokyo.

"The new challenge was a big one for me and my family. I am grateful to the chairman and the people involved in the club for their continued trust even after three years.



“Although it was a difficult period, we have built up history, such as winning titles for the club. Today is a special day.



“The most important thing for me is to feel that people around me value me. I want to continue with the passion I had when I came three years ago.

"I'm excited to be involved in the project for the next two years."

Iniesta's record at Vissel Kobe

Iniesta has racked up 77 appearances across all competitions for Vissel Kobe over the past three seasons, including three at the start of their 2021 campaign.

The ex-Spain international has contributed 16 goals and 18 assists to the J-League outfit's cause, helping them win the Emperor's Cup and Japanese Super Cup.

Iniesta's Barca career

Iniesta began his career at Barca in 2002 after coming through the club's famed La Masia academy, and went on to become one of the best players in European football.

The World Cup winner recorded 57 goals and 139 assists in 674 games for the Blaugrana, winning 30 trophies along the way, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

