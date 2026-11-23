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The record international sets out what he knows about the dispute between Musiala and Bayern Munich.

Lothar Matthäus has backed Jamal Musiala amid the debate over the superstar's dispute with Bayern Munich. The 1990 World Cup winner firmly rejected suggestions that Musiala and his advisers knew about his health problems before he extended his contract and might have deceived Bayern Munich. “Musiala’s side learned what illness he has seven months after he signed the contract. Everything must have been above board when the contract was signed,” Matthäus said on Sky90.

Matthäus shares the view of Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer, who made similar comments on the sidelines of the annual general meeting.

“You can assume that was not the case,” Dreesen said when asked whether Musiala's illness had been known about earlier. He also dismissed the suggestion that he now felt deceived by Musiala or his advisers. “No, not at all,” he made clear. Hainer said Bayern Munich had no indication that anyone knew about the health problems before Musiala extended his contract. The now 23-year-old had apparently experienced no symptoms by then and was unaware of his illness.

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Those comments raise questions about the extremely harsh remarks from Bayern Munich officials, particularly Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s recent comments about Musiala’s contract . The former chief executive questioned whether the attacking player could ever return to his previous level given his neurological dysfunction. “It is known that he has a health problem. And it is known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums,” Rummenigge said.

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He therefore considered it “responsible and completely normal” for the club to consider how to handle the situation. Dreesen and honorary president Uli Hoeneß had previously made similar comments. Both suggested that they would need to discuss Musiala's lucrative contract if their fears proved justified.

The contract appears to be the crux of the dispute. The Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Musiala’s advisers and Bayern Munich verbally agreed in the summer to adjust its terms if the attacking player could no longer reach his previous level.

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Musiala extended his contract in February 2025 until 2030. The new deal reportedly guarantees him an annual salary of €25 million. His lengthy absences and continuing health problems have so far made it difficult for him to justify that sum on the pitch.

Musiala suffered a fractured fibula in the summer of 2025, followed by further health setbacks. After collapsing during two friendlies in the summer of 2026, he made his neurological dysfunction public. Sporting director Max Eberl said Bayern Munich had known about the problems since the 2025/26 season, around five months after Musiala extended his contract.

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Matthäus criticised the timing of the public discussion about Musiala's contract and health. “The discussion we’re having here is, of course, taking place not only in public but also internally at Bayern Munich. I do think many players are on Musiala’s side and cannot understand why he is being burdened with such matters at this moment. He should be given every support. Perhaps they can sit down together at a later, better time. But right now, everything is being placed on Musiala’s shoulders,” the Sky pundit said.

Physical problems have limited Musiala to five Bayern Munich appearances this season, with one goal and one assist. He most recently played 20 minutes against 1. FC Köln.