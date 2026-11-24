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Gustavo Varela has been the biggest surprise of this Serie A season. The Portuguese player, born in 2005, scored twice and put on a show again yesterday as his Monza side beat Fiorentina 3-0. His brace featured a brilliant backheel for his second goal. That took Varela to 11 league goals this season, leaving him second in the scoring charts behind Donyell Malen, who leads with 12.

Inter lead the race

At the Brianteo, Inter sporting director Dario Baccin watched Monza against Fiorentina. Inter currently lead the race for the Portuguese centre-forward, but Inter are not alone in Italy in targeting Varela ahead of the next transfer windows, first in January and then next summer. Juventus and Napoli are also in the running, with both seeking reinforcements and more firepower in attack.

Juventus and Napoli

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Fabrizio Romano has assessed the situation: "Monza signed Varela for €2-3 million. Benfica have the right to match an offer for him but no buy-back clause. They cannot pay a set fee to bring him back, but if another club makes Monza an offer, the Portuguese club have five days to match it. Otherwise, they would receive 20% of the profit from a future sale. But even if Benfica matched an offer, they would still have to reach an agreement with Varela. He would not return automatically," TuttoJuve.com reports.

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"There is a lot of interest in him, with many clubs lining up. Inter are watching him for the fourth time, with Dario Baccin and Simone Lo Schiavo," Romano continues. "Napoli and Juve have been interested for some time. Napoli have met his agents several times and have an excellent relationship with them. Manna signed Rafa Marin and Alisson Santos from the same agency. Juve have also made contact over Varela. Monza could sell him in January. It is a very real possibility. If an offer of €30-35 million arrives, a deal could be done as early as January. Inter have taken note but say they have four forwards and, for now, see him as a signing for the summer. Napoli and Juve have a more urgent need in January."

Finances and financial fair play

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Gianluca Di Marzio has also analysed Varela's transfer situation: "Monza know full well that this is the time to make the most of the playing and financial assets at their disposal. They will therefore seriously consider a sale for a substantial fee, so that the sum raised, which could be €25-30 million or perhaps more, can be used to buy several players, as they did this summer, to improve the squad further."

"Inter continue to follow him, while Arsenal and Barcelona are also interested," adds Di Marzio, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. "Some clubs have a greater need to sign the player now, namely Juventus and Napoli, but they are also the two clubs with more constraints to meet, both in terms of their finances and financial fair play. Therefore, as TuttoJuve.com reports, they are unlikely to be able to structure a deal involving the immediate payment of such a substantial sum. Varela's agents and Monza will meet this week to discuss the clubs that want him."