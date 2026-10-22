Al Ahly handed down punishments to their first-team players on Thursday, confirming the sanctions in an official statement following the draw with El Qanah.

The Cairo giants very nearly lost to El Qanah in Wednesday's Egyptian Premier League clash. They trailed until the 90+3rd minute, when Morocco's Achraf Dari rescued a 3-3 draw.





Al Ahly said in an official statement today: "Captain Wael Gomaa, the director of football, decided to impose doubled financial penalties on the players after yesterday's match."



He added: "Wael Gomaa held a lengthy session with the team this morning in the presence of head coach Hossam Amouta, and set the record straight regarding the appearance of several players far from their technical and physical level for unknown reasons."

He concluded: "Wael Gomaa stressed that the coming period does not tolerate any shortcoming from any element, that every individual must review what he is offering, and that Al Ahly will not stand by any player."







