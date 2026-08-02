Everyone is talking about his departure, and he is celebrating! Vinicius provokes Real Madrid with a legendary party

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is set to return to the Spanish capital in the coming hours. The Brazilian star spent an exceptional summer holiday that began in Miami and ended with a dazzling farewell party in his hometown of Sao Goncalo, in Rio de Janeiro, yesterday, surrounded by friends and family.

Images shared widely on social media showed the 26-year-old alongside his partner Virginia, wearing the shirt of the Miami Heat, specifically the jersey of the legendary Dwyane Wade, at a celebration described as "spectacular by every measure".

Those same images drew attention to a noticeable change in the Brazilian's facial features. He appeared to have undergone a cosmetic procedure that gave his chin a straighter shape.

The holiday follows a standout showing for the Samba team at the last World Cup, where he scored 4 goals in 5 matches. He cemented his status as one of the world's most prominent stars and boosted his market value.

Rest will not be the only item on the agenda when he returns to Madrid. Vinicius faces decisive negotiations that may determine his future with the Royal Club. Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho awaits him at the Valdebebas training centre, while sporting director Jose Angel Sanchez and club president Florentino Perez want to discuss renewing his contract, a matter Real are keen to settle as quickly as possible.

Urgency defines the whole affair. Vinicius's contract runs out next summer, leaving the management with two options and no third: strike a swift renewal agreement, or sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in a year. Observers do not rule out that scenario should negotiations fail.

Vinicius joined Real in 2018 from Flamengo, and his career now enters a new and decisive phase. An exceptional summer of World Cup brilliance and legendary celebrations lies behind him. The coming days will reveal the next chapter in his story with the Spanish giant.