"Everyone benefits from me. From my fight. Only I get nothing out of it." Jean-Marc Bosman's legal battle enriched every professional player, yet he remains a poor man

The man who inadvertently enriched practically every professional footballer (and their agents) far beyond his own means had no intention of reshaping the sport. Jean-Marc Bosman was not out to rebel; he did not plan to drag his club, RFC Liège, the Belgian Football Association and, ultimately, UEFA, to the European Court of Justice.

Bosman did not set out to "give football something wonderful," as he puts it today, and certainly did not intend to pay the ultimate price himself. "I had a chaotic life," he says, describing a veritable downward spiral: alcohol, debt, depression, a domestic violence charge and chronic financial hardship. He revolutionised the sport, yet the game turned its back on him. "It's sad, but from the very beginning they wanted to wipe me out. I was ignored. But I realised that you pay a price when you challenge an established power structure," he says today.

He simply wanted justice for himself: the right to move to French second-division side USL Dunkerque after his contract with Belgian first-division club RFC Liège expired in the summer of 1990.

Bosman, a 25-year-old average attacking midfielder, had risen through Standard Liège's youth setup and made his professional debut there. Over the previous two seasons, however, he had managed only 25 Division 1 appearances for local rivals RFC. With his RFC contract set to expire, Bosman was relieved; the final months had been turbulent. He had fallen out with the manager and the board; the club offered him a new deal but at only around 850 euros per month—a quarter of his previous salary. This was 1990: 850 euros for a top-flight player in Western Europe? In 1990, that was derisory; a Belgian factory worker earned roughly 1,000 euros a month. So when second-tier French club Dunkirk came knocking, it felt like a lifeline. The town sat just across the border, and the deal looked attractive for a player of Bosman's profile.

Yet his current club, RFC Liège, insisted on a hefty transfer fee for Jean-Marc Bosman.

The only problem was that RFC Liège refused to release him on the cheap, demanding a transfer fee of between 600,000 and 800,000 euros for their number 10—even though his contract had expired and they had just offered him the Belgian minimum wage.

Dunkirk were unwilling or unable to meet the fee, and Liège blocked the transfer. So Bosman chose to become a rebel. He gave up his professional status, re-registered as an amateur, and left Liège. To stay match-fit, he first joined a French fifth-tier club and, a year later, a top-flight outfit on La Réunion, a French island in the Indian Ocean. Most crucially, he sued his former club and the Belgian Football Association for damages.

On the pitch, his nomadic spell barely registered: he was miserable on Réunion and, when he returned to Belgium in 1992, no club would touch him. He even applied for unemployment benefits, only to be turned away. For much of this period, the former pro lived in his parents' garage.





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The Bosman ruling divides football into a 'before' and an 'after'

In 1990, Belgian courts had already ruled that his move to Dunkirk should have been free of transfer fees, but the club and the Belgian FA ignored the decision. UEFA even argued that national courts had no jurisdiction over football. Football, however, had not bargained for the EU: the Belgian courts and Bosman referred the case to the European Court of Justice, seeking a landmark ruling that professional footballers should enjoy the same freedom of movement within the EU as any other worker.

Clubs and associations decried the proposal, warning that it would wreck the game. "The European Union is trying to destroy club football," declared Lennart Johansson, then UEFA President, while Sepp Blatter—later FIFA President and then its General Secretary—cast himself as the voice of the dispossessed: "Should we allow the rich to get richer and say nothing about it?"

Yet their efforts failed: in December 1995, the landmark ruling was delivered, dividing football into a 'before' and an 'after'.

Before the Bosman ruling, players were not employees; they were effectively serfs owned by their clubs. A transfer could happen only if the current club gave permission, even after a contract had expired. After the Bosman ruling, players could negotiate freely once their deals ran out. Suddenly, players held the balance of power: clubs had to extend contracts early, and wages rocketed as a result.

Previously, transfer fees were payable even when contracts expired; afterwards, out-of-contract players could move on free transfers and often demanded signing bonuses.

Previously, clubs effectively set transfer fees and wages; afterwards, player costs soared.

Before Bosman, players earned little more than the minimum wage; afterwards, even average performers in top leagues became millionaires.

Previously, only a limited number of foreign players could join a club—in the early 1990s, most European leagues permitted just three. After Bosman, that restriction fell away for professionals from the EU and, later, the entire UEFA region. On 26 December 1999, Chelsea FC became the first top-league side to field a squad composed entirely of foreign players.

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Bosman himself could not even afford an ice cream.

Chelsea's manager at the time was Italian Gianluca Vialli, who had led the club to European Cup Winners' Cup success the previous season as player-manager. Before the Bosman ruling, Vialli had been the game's costliest transfer: Juventus had paid Sampdoria Genoa 17 million euros for the young striker in 1992. Eighteen months after Bosman, Inter Milan paid €26.5 million to Barcelona for Ronaldo; twenty years later, PSG's €222 million for Neymar smashed the record.

Bosman made many players richer and shifted power in football towards the dressing room. At the same time, it reinforced—as Blatter claimed—the dominance of the top five leagues: before the ruling, just under 80 per cent of the top-ten Ballon d'Or finishers came from those leagues; afterwards, 98 per cent of contenders plied their trade in England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France.

Jean-Marc Bosman, however, gained nothing from all this. "Everyone benefits from me. From my fight. Only I, I gain nothing from it," he says. In 1996, he played seven more matches for RSC Visé in the Belgian second division. In 1999, nine years after his legal battle began and four years after the landmark ruling, he received €780,000 in compensation for the premature end to his career. The money was soon gone; at one point, he "couldn't even afford an ice cream". Some Belgian professionals—including Frank Verlaat and Marc Wilmots, whom he had helped enrich through his legal battle—donated money to help him make ends meet. Today he receives a monthly allowance from the players' union, Fifpro. At least they have not forgotten him. "Everyone knows the Bosman ruling, but no one knows the man behind it," says Bosman. "I am a man without a face."

Would the reluctant rebel launch another legal challenge today? "I gave the world of football something wonderful, yet I never received any recognition. That hurt the most," says Bosman, "so no, I wouldn't do it again. I had to give up a lot for it."