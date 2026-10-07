Everyone awaits the moment of truth: a European trio to determine the rightful champion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

All eyes turn tomorrow, Thursday, to the Swiss city of Lausanne, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) begins its hearing into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. The file remains open months on from a match defined by its controversy.

Tomorrow's hearing matters hugely to both sides. The Senegalese Football Federation has appealed against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Committee, which stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco the win as of March 2026.

Three months after the final at Rabat, the CAF Appeal Committee ruled that Senegal had withdrawn under Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, and officially adopted the result as a 3-0 win for Morocco.

What happened in the final on 18 January?

The final, played on 18 January at the Rabat stadium, ended in chaos after a number of Senegal players temporarily left the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision.

Trouble flared when a Senegal goal was disallowed and the referee then awarded Morocco a penalty in second-half stoppage time. Protest and chaos erupted inside the stadium.

Confusion reigned for roughly 15 minutes before the Senegal players returned to the pitch. The chaos spilled into the stands, with some Senegalese fans throwing projectiles and trying to storm the pitch.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the penalty that had sparked the crisis. Pape Gueye then settled it in Senegal's favour, scoring the winning goal in extra time.

Who is overseeing the sports court hearing?

Given the weight of the case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has appointed three arbitrators.

French arbitrator Professor Gérald Simon chairs the hearing, assisted by the Italian Professor Luigi Fumagalli and the Italian Ulrich Haas.

Both parties agreed that the proceedings would be conducted in French.

Will the court issue its decision on the same day?

Proceedings begin at 09:30 on Thursday morning Swiss time (10:30 Mecca time, 07:30 Rabat time) and are expected to last several hours, finishing no earlier than four in the afternoon Swiss time (05:00 Mecca time, 02:00 Rabat time) at best, depending on how the discussions unfold.

No decision will come on the same day, though.

CAS has made clear that resolving the case will take several days, and perhaps several weeks, before the final decision is announced.

The hearing will also be held behind closed doors, with both parties officially barred from revealing details of what happens inside.

Only the Director General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to speak publicly, and he will do no more than announce the start of the hearing. All parties hope for a swift decision.

Who are the parties to the case?

Three main parties are involved: the Senegalese Football Federation, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and the Confederation of African Football.

Senegal's federation took the matter to CAS to appeal the decision of the CAF Appeal Committee.

Tomorrow's hearing, though, is hardly the start of the story. It follows a long run of correspondence and legal memoranda traded between the parties.

How did Morocco prepare for the hearing?

Morocco's Football Federation handed the file to a group of local and international lawyers ahead of the hearing.

The mood inside the Moroccan federation suggests the case no longer commands the attention it drew in the immediate aftermath of the final, and that preparation was carried out normally, without inflating its importance.

Other sources say Morocco's legal team has assembled a file packed with documents and arguments to present during the hearing, with strong exchanges expected between the parties.

Even so, Morocco are not treating the hearing as anything out of the ordinary.

How did Senegal prepare?

Senegal's Football Federation, by contrast, was a loud presence in the media in the first weeks after the ruling of CAF's disciplinary committee.

Its officials gave interviews and held major press conferences in Dakar and Paris, pressing their objection to the Appeal Committee's decision.

Weeks of heavy media activity then gave way to the legal team Senegal had appointed. The focus shifted to the legal battle, aimed at overturning the Appeal Committee's ruling of last March.

Since then, Senegal's federation officials have avoided speaking publicly about the case.

The federation branded the CAF decision "administrative robbery" and held on to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy for a time, a move seen as an attempt to pressure the Confederation of African Football.

What decisions could the court issue?

CAS has several options here.

It can uphold the CAF Appeal Committee's decision and confirm Morocco as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Alternatively, the court can annul last March's decision, whether by awarding the title to Senegal, returning the case to the previous body for fresh consideration, or issuing another decision it deems fit in light of what happened during the match.

CAS has full authority to reconsider the case.

Can the sports court's decision be appealed?

Should either party be unhappy with the CAS decision, it can turn to the Swiss Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Switzerland.

The Federal Court's powers to annul CAS decisions remain limited to certain cases. These include a defect in the appointment of the arbitrator or the composition of the arbitration panel, or the panel wrongly accepting or rejecting its jurisdiction.

An appeal is also possible if the arbitration panel exceeded the requests submitted to it, failed to rule on one of them, breached the principle of equality between the parties or their right to be heard in proceedings observing the principle of adversarial debate, or if the decision conflicts with public order.

What is the pivotal point in the case?

One of the most important strands of the case lies in the decision of the final's referee himself, according to a report published by the French network RMC.

Several observers and experts familiar with the work of CAS believe the decision of the Congolese referee who oversaw the final is a fundamental point in the file.

The referee allowed play to resume during the trouble, then blew the final whistle and adopted the result of the match.

In other words, he officially adopted the scoreline despite everything that engulfed the final minutes.

That point is expected to dominate the discussions, particularly over how properly the match proceeded and the legal implications of the decisions taken on the pitch.

After tomorrow's hearing, the question both parties are waiting on will hang in the air until the ruling lands: who is the legitimate champion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco or Senegal?