'Every Liverpool fan has Kloppomania!' - Matip hails Reds boss' impact

The defender believes his manager's passion and desire helped set the Anfield outfit apart from their European rivals in the 2018-19 season

’s Joel Matip has praised manager Jurgen Klopp’s impact on both the team and the city, suggesting that every Reds fan on Merseyside is experiencing ‘Kloppomania’ following their triumph.

Matip played a vital role for Liverpool in their run to claiming a sixth European title, with the 27-year-old missing just one the club’s knockout matches in the competition.

But rather than take any credit for the Reds’ glory in Madrid, Matip was indeed keen to highlight the difference Klopp has made on the side’s fortunes.

"Everyone in Liverpool has worked very hard for this,” the former man told Bild am Sonntag .

“But Klopp is the decisive factor. He has put the team together and led it to where it is now. No question: Klopp is the mastermind of this title.

“He is a 'human catcher' who conquered the whole city of Liverpool - or maybe even whole - with his enthusiasm. The club, the city, the team, everyone is straight behind him, unconditionally.

“It's something like Kloppomania here! Because he is how he is. Genuine and real - simply Kloppo."

As well as preventing from scoring in the Champions League final , Matip also proved particularly handy at the other end. It was his 87th-minute pass that fell perfectly for Divock Origi in the box and the Belgian duly dispatched it to add a second and final goal for the Reds.

And Matip admits the scenes in Madrid - and back in Liverpool - were like nothing he has ever seen before.

“It is still hard to realise,” said Matip. “It's simply madness what our win has triggered.

“The whole city was dressed in red when we came back from Madrid. The pure joy, like an ecstasy. These pictures will always remain in my mind. An unbelievable experience.”

Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 from the and, while looking forward to the upcoming campaign on Merseyside, revealed he could one day return to the German top flight.

"In football nothing is impossible. At the moment I still have two years remaining in my contract here at Liverpool.

“After some problems and injuries at the beginning meanwhile I feel very comfortable here. And I've been more mature as a player and as a person here in England."