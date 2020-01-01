FIFA 21

Every FIFA soundtrack to date in full: From FIFA 98 to FIFA 21

Goal
Last updated
Comments()
FIFA soundtracks
EA
Goal has compiled each and every FIFA soundtrack to date, with every musical offering more eclectic and eccentric than the last

FIFA soundtracks are as warmly received as the game themselves, the mixes that accompany you on your virtual journeys always unique and memorable.

From Blur to CHVRCHES and from Radiohead to Santigold, here's every single FIFA soundtrack – dating back to the Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack to the present.

How FIFA soundtracks became cultural tastemakers: 'The music you listen to defines your life'

Editors' Picks

More teams

    FIFA 21 soundtrack

    FIFA 21 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

    Artist Song
    070 Shake Morrow
    Aitch MICE
    Alfie Templeman Wish I Was Younger
    Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)
    Biig Piig Don't Turn Around
    Buju Banton Unity
    Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero Aloha
    Celeste Stop This Flame
    Chloe Black Sacrifice
    De Lux Cool Up
    Domino Saints BUYA
    Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed]
    Dylan Fraser Vipers
    Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN 01:32AM / WALK ALONE
    Fireboy DML Scatter
    Glass Animals Heat Waves
    ICEKIID ErruDumEllaHvad
    KAWALA Ticket To Ride
    LA Priest Beginning
    LARRY PINK THE HUMAN MIGHT DELETE LATER
    Leyma been a minute
    Louis The Child, EARTHGANG Big Love (with EARTHGANG)
    Madame Ghandhi Bad Habits
    Mike Sabath Good Energy
    Nia Wyn Who Asked You
    Nnena Work It Out
    Oliver Malcolm Switched Up
    Oscar Lang Apple Juice
    박혜진 Park Hye Jin Like this
    Royal Blood Trouble's Coming
    Steam Down, Afronaut Zu Etcetera
    Still Woozy Window
    Tame Impala Is It True
    tha Supreme, Dani Faiv no14 - feat. Dani Faiv
    The Snuts That's All It Is
    Zaia SHADE

    FIFA 20 soundtrack

    FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

    Artist Song
    Another Sky The Cracks
    Apre Come Down
    BJ the Chicago Kid Feel the Vibe
    Buscabulla Vamono
    Cautious Clay Erase
    Child of the Parish Before the Moment's Gone
    Colouring Oh My God!
    Danay Suarez La Razon del Equilibrio
    Dennis Lloyd Wild West
    Dominic Fike Phone Numbers
    Everyone You Know She Don't Dance
    Fieh Glu
    Flume Running Back
    Foals The Runner
    Friedberg Go Wild
    Goldlink Zulu Screams
    Half Alive Runaway
    Hot Chip Positive
    Jai Paul He
    Janice Hearts Will Bleed
    JB Scofield Stretch It
    Jevon Lil Ze
    Judah & The Lion Why Did You Run?
    JYyllowL Ozone
    Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night
    Kojey Radical Where Do I Begin?
    Loyle Carner Angel
    Major Lazer Que Calor
    Masego Big Girls
    Milky Chance Fado
    MNDR Save Me
    Obongjayer Frens
    P Money Where and When
    Pixx Funsize
    Rosalia & Ozuna Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
    Sampa the Great OMG
    Skepta Same Old Story
    Sofi Tukker Swing
    Suzi Wu Highway
    The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa Ni
    The SLP Favourites
    Tierra Whack Unemployed
    Ttrruuces I'm Alive

    FIFA 19 soundtrack

    FIFA 19 soundtrack: Full list of artists, songs & music on new game

    Artist Song
    Andreya Triana Beautiful People
    Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life
    Bakar Big Dreams
    Bantu & Dr. Chaii Jackie Chan
    Bas Tribe feat. J. Cole
    BC Unidos Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
    Bearson It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
    Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown
    Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows
    Broods Peach
    Bugzy Malone Ordinary People
    Childish Gambino  Feels Like Summer
    Confidence Man Out the Window
    Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty
    Crystal Fighters Another Level
    Death Cab for Cutie Gold Rush
    Easy Life Pockets
    Ghali Habibi
    Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio Remix)
    Gorillaz Sorcererz
    Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples Champions League Remix
    Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run
    Jacob Banks Love Ain't Enough
    Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now)
    Kojey Radical Water with Mahalia & Swindle
    LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
    Lao Ra Pa'lante
    Logic Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
    LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius
    Mansionair Violet City
    No/Me Consistent
    NoMBe Drama feat. Big Data
    Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry
    Octavian Lightning
    Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
    Sam Fender Play God
    Stealth Truth Is
    Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name
    SUN SILVA Blue Light
    Tom Misch Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
    Tove Styrke Sway
    Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
    Yolanda Be Cool Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
    Young Fathers Border Girl

    FIFA 18 soundtrack

    FIFA 18 soundtrack: Songs from alt-J, Weezer & more feature in new game

    Artist Song
    alt-J Deadcrush
    Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta) Energy
    Bad Sounds Wages
    Baloji L'Hiver Indien
    BORNS Faded Heart
    Cut Copy Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
    Django Django Tic Tac Toe
    IDER King Ruby
    Kimbra On Top of the World
    Kovic Drown
    Lorde Supercut
    Mondo Cozmo Automatic (New Edit)
    Mura Masa Helpline feat. Tom Tripp
    ODESZA La Ciudad
    Off Bloom Falcon Eye
    Oliver Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
    Outsider Miol Mor Mara
    Perfume Genius Slip Away
    Phantoms Throw It In The Fire
    Portugal. The Man Live In The Moment
    RAC Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
    Residente Dagombas en Tamale
    Rex Orange County Never Enough
    Run The Jewels Mean Demeanor
    Sir Sly &Run
    Slowdive Star Roving
    Sneakbo feat. Giggs Active
    Sofi Tukker Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
    Superorganism Something For Your M.I.N.D.
    Tash Sultana Jungle
    Teme Tan Ca Va Pas La Tete?
    The Amazons Stay with Me
    The National The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
    The War On Drugs Holding On
    The XX Dangerous
    Tom Grennan Found What I've Been Looking For
    Toothless Sisyphus
    Vessels Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
    Washed Out Get Lost

    FIFA 17 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Appeals Bayonne
    Balkan Beat Box I Trusted U
    Barns Courtney Hobo Rocket
    Bastille Send Them Off!
    Beaty Heart Slide to the Side
    Beck NEW SONG
    Bishop Briggs Be Your Love
    Bob Moses Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
    Capital Cities Vowels
    Catfish and the Bottlemen Postpone
    Ceci Bastida Un Sueno feat. Aloe Blacc
    Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
    Declan McKenna Isombard
    Digitalism Shangri-La
    DMA's Play It Out
    Empire Of The Sun High And Low
    Formation Pleasure
    Glass Animals Youth
    Grouplove Don't Stop Making It Happen
    HUNTAR Anyway
    Jack Garratt Surprise Yourself
    Jagwar Ma O B 1
    KAMAU Justfayu feat. No Wyld
    Kasabian Comeback Kid
    Kygo Raging feat. Kodaline
    Lemaitre We Got U feat. The Knocks
    Lewis Del Mar Painting (Masterpiece)
    Lola Coca Love Songs
    LOYAL Moving As One
    Lucius Almighty Gosh
    NGOD Blue
    Oliver Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
    Paper Routes Chariots
    Paul Kalkbrenner (Let Me Hear You) Scream
    Phantogram Same Ol Blues
    Porter Robinson & Madeon Shelter
    Rat Boy Get Over It
    Rocco Hunt Sto Bene Cosi
    SAFIA Bye Bye
    Saint Motel Move
    Skott Porcelain
    Society Protocol
    Sofi Tukker Johny
    Souls Satisfied
    Spring King Who Are You?
    ST feat. Marta Kot Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
    Systema Solar Rumbera
    Tourist Run
    Two Door Cinema Club Are We Ready? (Wreck)
    Zedd & Grey Adrenaline
    ZHU Money

    FIFA 16 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    All Tvvins Darkest Ocean
    April Towers A Little Bit of Fear
    Atlas Genius Stockholm
    AURORA Conqueror
    Baiana System Playsom
    Baio Sister of Pearl
    BANNERS Shine a Light
    Bastille Hangin'
    Beck Dreams
    Bomba Estero Soy Yo
    BORNS Fool
    Coasts Tonight
    Disclosure Omen feat. Sam Smith
    Durante Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis
    Everything Everything Distant Past
    Foals Mountain At My Gates
    Gin Wigmore New Rush
    Icona Pop Emergency
    Jax Jones Yeah Yeah Yeah
    John Newman Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson
    Kaleo Way Down We Go
    Kygo ID
    Louis the Child It's Strange feat. K. Flay
    Miami Horror All It Ever Was
    No Wyld Let Me Know
    Nothing But Thieves Trip Switch
    Of Monsters and Men Crystals
    Parade of Lights Feeling Electric
    RAC, Nate Henricks Back of the Car
    Raury Crystal Express
    Seinabo Sey Preend
    Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors Cannonball
    Slaptop Walls
    Speelburg Lay It Right
    Swim Deep One Great Song And I Could Change The World
    The Royal Concept Smile
    The Very Best  Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor
    Tiggs Da Author Run
    Unknown Mortal Orchestra Can't Keep Checking My Phone
    X-Wife Movin' Up
    Years & Years Gold (FIFA Edit)
    Zibra Goodbye Mondays

    FIFA 15 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    A-Trak Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt)
    AVICII The Nights
    Bang La Decks Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique
    Broods L.A.F.
    ChocQuibTown Uh La La
    Death From Above 1979 Crystal Ball
    Dirty South Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful
    Elliphant Purple Light feat. Doja Cat
    Elliphant All or Nothing
    Emicida feat. Rael Levanta e Anda
    Fmlybnd Come Alive
    Foster the People Are You What You Want To Be?
    Jacob Banks Move With You
    Joywave Tongues feat. Kopps
    Jungle Busy Earnin'
    Kasabian Stevie
    Kinski Gallo Cumbia Del Corazon
    Kwabs Walk
    Lowell Palm Trees
    Madden Brothers We Are Done
    Madeon Imperium
    Magic Man Tonight
    Milky Chance Down by the River
    MPB4 Agibore (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix)
    Nico & Vinz When The Day Comes
    Polock Everlasting
    Prides Out of the Blue
    Rudimental Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix)
    Saint Motel My Type
    Saint Raymond Wild Heart
    Sante Les Amis Brasil
    Slaptop Sunrise
    Teddybears Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm
    Tensnake Pressure feat. Thabo
    The Griswolds 16 Years
    The Kooks Around Town
    The Mountains The Valleys
    The Ting Tings Super Critical
    tUnE-yArDs Water Fountain
    Vance Joy Mess Is Mine

    FIFA 14 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    American Authors Hit It
    Amplify Dot Get Down
    Bloc Party Ratchet
    Chvrches We Sink
    Crystal Fighters Love Natural
    Dan Croll Compliment Your Soul
    David Dallas Runnin'
    De Staat Down Town
    Disclosure F for You
    Empire of the Sun Alive
    Foals My Number (Trophy Wife Remix)
    Grouplove I'm With You
    Guards I Know It's You
    Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas Funky Futurista
    Jamie N Commons Marathon
    John Newman Love Me Again
    Karol Conka BoaNoite
    Ki:Theory Kitty Hawk
    Los Rakas Hot
    Marcelo D2 Voce Diz Que o Amor Nao Doi
    Miles Kane Don't Forget Who You Are
    OK KID Am Ende
    Oliver Mechanical
    Olympic Ayres Magic
    Robert DeLong Here
    Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy I Am
    Smallpools Dreaming
    The 1975  The City
    The Chain Gang of 1974 Miko
    The Colourist Little Games (St. Lucia Remix)
    The Naked and Famous Hearts Like Ours
    The Royal Concept On Our Way
    Vampire Weekend Worship You
    Wretch 32 24 Hours
    You Me At Six Lived a Lie

    FIFA 13 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Animal Kingdom Get Away With It
    Ashtar Command Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin
    Astro Panda
    Band Of Horses Feud
    Bastille Weight Of Living, Part 2
    Bloc Party We Are Not Good People
    Cali Outta My Mind
    Chevin Champion
    Clement Marfo and The Frontline Us Against The World
    Crystal Fighters Follow
    deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way Professional Griefers
    Django Django Hail Bop
    Duologue Get Out While You Can
    Elliphant TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama
    Featurecast Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz)
    Fitz And The Tantrums Spark
    Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne Let It Roll Part 2
    Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise See The Light
    Hadoen! Bliss Out
    Imagine Dragons On Top of the World
    Jagwar Ma What Love
    Jonathan Boulet  You're a Animal
    Kasabian Club Foot
    Kimbra Come Into My Head
    Kitten G#
    Kraftklub Eure Madchen
    Ladyhawke Black White & Blue
    Madeon Finale
    Matisyahu Searchin
    Metric Speed The Collapse
    Miike Snow Paddling Out
    Passion Pit I'll Be Alright
    Reptar Sweet Sipping Soda
    Reverend And The Makers Shine The Light
    Rock Mafia Fly Or Die
    Royal Teeth Wild
    Santigold Big Mouth
    St. Lucia September
    Stepdad Jungles
    The Enemy Saturday
    The Heavy Don't Say Nothing
    The Presets Ghosts
    The Royal Concept Goldrsuhed
    Two Door Cinema Club Sleep Alone
    Walk The Moon Quesadilla
    Wretch 32 Blur
    Young Empires Rain of Gold
    Youngblood Hawke We Come Running
    Zemaria Past 2

    FIFA 12 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Alex Metric & Steve Angello Open Your Eyes
    All Mankind Break The Spell
    Architecture in Helsinki Escapee
    Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador So Tem Jogador
    Chase & Status No Problem
    Crystal Castles / Robert Smith Not In Love
    CSS Hits Me Like A Rock
    Cut Copy Where I'm Going
    Digitalism Circles
    DJ Raff Latino & Proud
    El Guincho Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix)
    Empresarios Sabor Tropical
    Foster the People Call It What You Want
    Givers Up Up Up
    Glasvegas The World Is Yours
    Graffiti6 Stare Into The Sun
    Grouplove Colours (Captain Cutz Remix)
    Japanese Popstars Let Go
    Kasabian Switchblade Smiles
    La Vida Boheme El Buen Salvaje
    Little Dragon Nightlight
    Macaco Una Sola Voz
    Marteria feat. Yasha Verstrahlt
    Monarchy The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix)
    Pint Shot Riot Twisted Soul
    Portugal. The Man Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now)
    Rock Mafia The Big Bang
    Spank Rock Energy
    The Chain Gang Of 1974 Hold on
    The Hives Thousand Answers
    The Medics City
    The Naked & Famous Punching In A Dream
    The Strokes Machu Picchu
    Tying Tiffany Drownin'
    The Ting Tings Hands
    The Vaccines Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)
    Thievery Corporation Stargazer
    Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca La Campana
    TV On the Radio Will Do

    FIFA 11 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Adrian Lux Can't Sleep
    Ana Tijoux 1977
    Caribou Odessa
    Charlotte Gainsbourg Trick Pony
    Choc Quib Town El Bombo
    Chromeo Don't Turn the Lights On
    Dan Black Wonder
    Dapuntobeat :O
    Dum Dum Girls It Only Takes One Night
    Ebony Bones W.A.R.R.I.O.R.
    Gorillaz Rhinestone Eyes
    Groove Armada Paper Romance
    Howl Controller
    Jonsi Around Us
    Jump Jump Dance Dance White Picket Fences
    Ladytron Ace of Hz
    LCD Soundsystem I Can Change
    Linkin Park Black Out
    Locnville Sun In My Pocket
    Malachai Snowflake
    Maluca El Tigeraso
    Mark Ronson feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley Record Collection
    Massive Attack Splitting the Atom
    MGMT Flash Delirium
    Ram Di Dam Flashbacks
    Scissor Sisters Fire With Fire
    The Black Keys Tighten Up
    The Pinker Tones Sampleame
    Tulipa Efemera
    Two Door Cinema Club I Can Talk
    We Are Scientists Rules Don't Stop
    Yeasayer O.N.E.
    Zemaria The Space Ahead

    FIFA 10 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Auletta Meine Stadt
    Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz Ramallah Tel Aviv
    BLK JKS Lakeside
    Bomba Estero Fuego
    Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove Kalemba
    CasioKids Fot I Hose
    Children Collide Skeleton Dance
    Cut Off Your Hands Happy As Can Be
    Dananananaykroyd Black Wax
    Datarock Give It Up
    Fabri Fibra Donna Famosa
    Fidel Nadal International Love
    Los Fabulosos Cadillacs La Luz del Ritmo
    Macaco Hacen Falta Dos
    Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold  Hold the Line
    Marcio Local Soul do Samba
    Matt & Kim Daylight
    Metric Gold Guns Girls
    Mexican Institute of Sound Alocatel
    Nneka feat. Wesley Williams Kangpe
    Passion Pit Moth's Wings
    Peter Bjorn and John Nothing to Worry About
    Pint Shot Riot Not Thinking Straight
    Playing for Change War
    Rocky Dawuni Download the Revolution
    Royksopp It's What I Want
    SoShy Dorothy
    The Answering Machine It's Over! It's Over! It's Over!
    The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle Should I Stay or Should I Blow
    The Enemy Be Somebody
    The Whitest Boy Alive 1517
    Tommy Sparks She's Got Me Dancing
    Wyclef Jean MVP Kompa
    Zap Mama Vibrations

    FIFA 09 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Caesar Palace 1ne
    Chromeo Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix)
    CSS Jager Yoga
    Curumin Magrela
    Cut Copy Lights And Music
    Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread)
    Datarock True Stories
    DJ Bitman Me Gustan
    Duffy Mercy
    Foals Olympic Airways
    Gonzales Working Together (Boys Noize Remix)
    Hot Chip Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix)
    Jakobinarina I'm A Villain
    Junkie XL feat. Electrocute Mad Pursuit
    Jupiter One Platform Moon
    Kasabian Fast Fuse
    Ladytron Runaway
    Lykke Li I'm Good I'm Gone
    Macaco Movin'
    MGMT Kids
    My Federation What Gods Are These
    Najwajean Drive Me
    Plastilina Mosh Let U Know
    Radiopilot Fahrrad
    Reverend And The Makers Open Your Window
    Sam Sparro Black & Gold
    Senor Flavio Lo Mejor Del Mundo
    Soprano Victory
    The Airborne Toxic Event Gasoline
    The Black Kids I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
    The Bloody Beetroots Butterfly
    The Fratellis Tell Me A Lie
    The Heavy That Kind Of Man
    The Kissaway Trail 61
    The Kooks Always Where I Need To Be
    The Pinker Tones The Whistling Song
    The Script The End Where I Begin
    The Ting Tings Keep Your Head
    The Veronicas Untouched
    The Whip  Muzzle #1
    Tom Jones Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
    Ungdomskulen Modern Drummer

    FIFA 08 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    !!! All My Heroes Are Weirdos
    Apartment Fall into Place
    Art Brut Direct Hit
    Aterciopelados Paces
    Babamars The Core
    Bodyrox feat. Luciana What Planet You On?
    Bonde do Role Solta o Frango
    CAMP From Extremely Far Away
    Carpark North Human
    Ceu Malemolencia
    Cheb i Sabbah Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix
    Cansei de Ser Sexy Off the Hook
    Datarock Fa-Fa-Fa
    Digitalism Pogo
    Disco Ensemble We Might Fall Apart
    Dover Do Ya
    Heroes & Zeros Into the Light
    Ivy Queen Que Lloren
    Kenna Out of Control (State of Emotion)
    k-os Born to Run
    La Rocca Sketches (20 Something Life)
    Lukas Kasha Love Abuse
    Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue I'm Sorry
    Maximo Park The Unshockable
    Melody Club Fever Fever
    Mexican Institute of Sound El Microfono
    Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera Silikon
    Noisettes Don't Give Up
    Pacha Massive Don't Let Go
    Peter Bjorn and John Young Folks
    Planet Funk Static
    Robyn Bum Like You
    Rocky Dawuni Wake Up the Town
    Santigold You'll Find a Way
    Simian Mobile Disco I Believe
    Superbus Butterfly
    Switches Drama Queen
    The Automatic Monster
    The Cat Empire Sly
    The Hoosiers Goodbye Mr A
    The Hours Ali in the Jungle
    The Tellers More
    Tigarah Culture, Color, Money, Beauty
    Travis Closer
    Tumi & the Volume Afrique
    Vassy Wanna Fly
    Wir sind Helden Endlich ein Grund zur Panik
    Yonderboi Were You Thinking Of Me?

    FIFA 07 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Angelique Kidjo Wele Wele
    Belasco Chloroform
    Bersuit Vergarabat O Vas a Misa
    Bitman & Roban Get on the Floor
    Blasted Mechanism Blasted Empire
    Boy Kill Boy Civil Sin
    caBas La Cadena de Oro
    Carlos Jean Get Down
    D.O.C.H.! Was in der Zeitung Steht
    Elefant Uh-oh Hello
    Epik High Fly
    Fertig, Los! Sie ist in Mich Verliebt
    Infadels Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix)
    Malibu Stacy Los Angeles
    Mellowdrone Oh My
    Mobile New York Minute
    Morning Runner Gone Up in Flames
    Muse Supermassive Black Hole
    Nightmare of You Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf
    Outlandish Kom Igen
    Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal
    Persephone's Bees Muzika Dyla Fil'ma (Music For Film)
    Plastilina Mosh Peligroso Pop
    Polysics Tei! Tei! Tei!
    The Prototypes Kaleidoscope
    Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band Deepest Red
    Seu Jorge Tive Razao
    Shiny Toy Guns You Are the One
    Stijn Gasoline and Matches
    Surferosa Royal Uniform
    Tahiti 80 Big Day
    The Feeling Sewn
    The Pinker Tones TMCR Grande Finale
    The Sheer Understand
    The Young Punx You've Got To...
    Tigarah Girl Fight
    Trash Inc. Punk Rock Chick
    Us3 Kick This
    Young Love Discotech

    FIFA 06 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    3D Voz Fiesta
    AK4711 Rock
    Bloc Party Helicopter
    Blues Brother Castro Flirt
    boTECOeletro Coco Nutz Mass
    Boy Same Old Song
    Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero Nabika
    Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley Welcome to Jamrock
    Dogs London Bridge
    Dove Black and White Town
    Duels Potential Futures
    Embrace Ashes
    Hard-Fi Gotta Reason
    Jamiroquai Feels Just Like It Should
    Kaos Now and Forever
    Kinky Coqueta
    K'naan Soobax
    KYO Contact
    LCD Soundsystem Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
    Linea 77 Inno All'Odio
    Mando Diao God Knows
    maNga Bir Kadin Cizeceksin
    Marcelinho da Lua Tranquilo
    Nine Black Alps Cosmopolitan
    Oasis Lyla
    Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal
    Royksopp Follow My Ruin
    Selasee Run
    SoShy The Way I
    Subsonica Corpo a Corpo
    Teddybears STHLM Cobrastyle
    The Departure Be My Enemy
    The Film Can You Touch Me
    The Gift 11.33
    The Rakes Strasbourg
    Vitalic My Friend Dario
    Yerba Buena Cityzen Citysoy

    FIFA 2005 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Air Surfing on a Rocket
    Brothers Dieci Cento Mille
    Clorofila of Nortec Collective Almada
    Debi Nova One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix)
    Emma Warren Wants U Back
    Faithless No Roots
    Ferry Corsten Rock Your Body, Rock
    Flogging Molly To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh
    Franz Ferdinand Tell Her Tonight
    Future Funk Squad Sorcerary
    Gusanito Vive La Vida
    Head Automatica Brooklyn Is Burning
    Inverga + Num Kebra Eu Perdi Voce
    Ivete Sangalo Sorte Grande
    INXS What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit)
    Jose A Necessidade
    Los Amigos Invisibles Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix)
    Mala Rodriguez Jugadoras, Jugadores
    Manana Miss Evening
    Marcelo D2 Profissao MC
    Miss J Follow Me
    Morrissey Irish Blood, English Heart
    Nachlader An die Wand
    New Order Blue Monday
    Oomph! Augen Auf!
    Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal
    Sandro Bit Ciao Sono lo
    Sarah McLachlan World On Fire (Junkie XL Remix)
    Scissor Sisters Take Your Mama
    Seeed Release
    Sneak Attack Tigers The End of All Good
    Soul'd Out 1,000,000 Monsters Attack
    The Sounds Seven Days a Week
    The Soundtrack of Our Lives Karmageddon
    The Streets Fit But You Know It
    Wayne Marshall Hot In the Club
    Zion y Lennox Ahora

    FIFA 2004 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Asian Dub Foundation Rise To The Challenge
    Babamania Wanna Rock
    Caesars Jerk It Out
    Cafe Tacuba  Eo (El Sonidero)
    DJ Sensei Force
    Goldfrapp Train
    Junior Senior Rhythm Bandits
    Kane Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix)
    Kasabian L.S.F
    Kings Of Leon Red Morning Light
    Lostprophets Burn, Burn
    Paul van Dyk Nothing But You
    Radiohead Myxomatosis
    Suburbia Always
    The Clones Crazy Boys
    The Cooper Temple Clause Promises, Promises
    The Dandy Warhols We Used to Be Friends
    The Individuals Take A Ride
    The Jam Town Called Malice
    The Raveonettes That Great Love Sound
    The Stone Roses Fools Gold
    Timo Maas Unite
    Tosca Gute Laune
    Tribalistas Ja Sei Namorar
    Underworld Two Months Off
    Vicentico Se Despierta La Ciudad
    Wir sind Helden Guten Tag
    Zeca Pagodinho Deixa A Vida Me Levar

    FIFA 2003 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    a.mia Jumpin to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix)
    Antiloop In My Mind
    Avril Lavigne Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix)
    Bedroom Rockers Drivin
    Dax Riders Force
    Idlewild You Held the World in Your Arms
    Kosheen Hide U
    Kosheen Pride
    Ms. Dynamite Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
    Safri Duo Played A-Live (The Bongo Song)
    Sportfreunde Stiller Independent
    Spotrunnaz Bigger and Better
    Timo Maas To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix)

    FIFA 2002 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    BT Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub)
    Cirrus Stop and Panic
    Conjure One Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix)
    DJ Tiesto Flight 643
    Gorillaz 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
    Gouryella Tenshi
    Issi Noho First Snow (General Midi Remix)
    R4 Revolution
    Sandy vs Housetrap Overdrive
    Schiller Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix)
    Terpsichord The Bells
    The Edison Factor Repeat the Sequence
    Vitae Energy Flow

    FIFA 2001 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Curve Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix)
    Grand Theft Audio We Luv You
    Moby Bodyrock
    The Source Fly Away
    Utah Saints Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit)
    Utah Saints Power to the Beats

    FIFA 2000 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Apollo 440 Stop The Rock
    Elite Force Call It Brisco (And Why Not?)
    Gay Dad Joy!
    Junior Blanks All About Beats (DJ Scissoricks Mix)
    Lunatic Calm LC001 (Neon Ray Mix)
    Reel Big Fish Sell Out
    Robbie Williams It's Only Us
    Sniper Cross Fader Dominator

    FIFA 99 soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Danmass Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix)
    Dylan Rhymes Naked and Ashamed
    Fatboy Slim The Rockafeller Skank
    Gearwhore Passion
    God Within Raincry (Spiritual Thirst)
    Lionrock Rude Boy Rock

    FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack

    Artist Song
    Blur Song 2
    The Crystal Method Keep Hope Alive
    The Crystal Method More
    The Crystal Method Now Is the Time (iCloud Remix)
    The Crystal Method Busy Child
    Electric Skychurch Hugga Bear

    Close