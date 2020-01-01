Everton’s Iwobi compared to Maicon and Cuadrado after right-back role against Fulham

The Nigeria playmaker featured in an unfamiliar position during Sunday's Premier League outing in London

Former defender Micah Richards has compared midfielder Alex Iwobi to 's Maicon and 's Juan Cuadrado after his impressive performance as a right-back against .

Iwobi was drafted into a new role at Craven Cottage on Sunday and he produced a solid shift as a full-back for 90 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti's side bagged a 3-2 away win.

In the encounter, the former star completed the most dribbles for (6) with two tackles completed and two interceptions made.

Richards was particularly pleased by Iwobi's performance in the right-back position and he compared him with Maicon and Cuadrado whom he played with at Manchester City and respectively.

"They played against Fulham, so you know you will get more time and space,” Richards was quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo.

“I think it’s perfect for Iwobi. He can pick up the ball a little deeper and dribble into spaces and not have to worry about where he is going to be.

"I played with (Juan) Cuadrado at Fiorentina, who was an attack-minded right-back and it really did work. I played with Maicon at Man City as well, who had great equity in the box. Iwobi had that today.

"If they were playing against Arsenal or Manchester City, it might have been defensive but it worked well for them today.”

Out-of-favour Everton winger Yannick Bolasie was also impressed by the international's display.

"Got the result...DCL is that guy, is back, Digne levels....but Iwobi needs those plaudits today was different class first half," Bolasie tweeted.