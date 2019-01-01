Everton vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils will be looking to rebound from their disappointing Champions League loss to Barcelona but they face a tricky task against the Toffees

remain in the hunt for the top four this season but they will need three points against an unpredictable side to keep their hopes of securing football alive.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were eliminated from European competition during the week, and the Norwegian's focus now returns fully to ensuring his side finish in the Premier League's top four.

With a difficult fixture against coming up, it's paramount the Red Devils attain full points against Marco Silva's side with , Spurs and also still battling competiting for the Champions League spots.

Game vs Manchester United Date Sunday, April 21 Time 1:30pm BST / 8:30am EST Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison , Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

The only confirmed absentee Silva has is Yerry Mina who is currently overcoming a hamstring injury having been forced to sit out the last three games.

The Everton boss did also state Sigurdsson has struggled with a minor fitness issue during training in the week, but is still expected to play against the Red Devils.

Morgan Schneiderlin is the only other concern for the hosts with an ankle issue, but it's not said to be serious so the 29-year-old may still take part against his former club.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Davies, Gueye, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Jones Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Sanchez

Luke Shaw is the only absentee for the visitors with the international currently serving a suspension.

Both Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly are also back in training after recent fitness issues, so Solskjaer has plenty of options for the trip to Goodison Park.

Potential Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Jones, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

Betting & Match Odds

Everton are priced as 11/5 favourites, according to Bet365. Manchester United are narrow 27/20 outsiders, while a draw can be backed at 5/2.

Match Preview

Cracks are starting to appear under the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regime at Old Trafford following their poor 3-0 loss to during the week.



The defeat to Ernesto Valverde's side was Man Utd's fifth in their last seven games and questions are starting to arise as to whether the Norwegian was the correct man for the job.



Solskjaer, however, opted to point some of the blame at his players rather than take full responsibility himself for the recent poor results.



“I've learnt a lot about them over the months here and most of them have really impressed in their attitude," he said. "But some need to get a reality check of where they are."



Former professionals are also starting to ask if hiring the 46-year-old was the right decision for the club, with Jermaine Jenas insisting the decision to appoint the Norwegian was an "emotional" decision.



That said, the Old Trafford side still remain firmly in the hunt for the top four with just three points separating themselves and third place .



However, any further slip-ups and their hopes of playing Champions League football next season will be over.



They have five games left including a tie against Manchester City, so it's paramount that full points against the Toffees are obtained on Sunday at Goodison Park.



From an Everton perspective, it's very hard to gauge where their focus is at given their recent results.



Silva's side followed up an impressive win over Arsenal with a shock 2-0 defeat to , so predicting a scoreline here is a difficult task.



However, the the 41-year-old would have been highly unimpressed with the performance against the Cottagers so a much-improved outing here against United is to be expected.

One thing that does bode well for Everton is their impressive home form, with their last three results at Goodison including victories over the Gunners and Chelsea as well as a draw against .



"We have big respect for Manchester United, but if we can reach the level we have reached in our last three home games it will be really tough for them" Silva said in his pre-match press conference.

The Spanish manager will be hoping the home support can help propel Everton to another three points here and a strong end to the season.