How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in India - TV channel, live stream& team news

Liverpool will take on Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team bounced back with two wins in as many games following a lukewarm start to the season. The Reds had failed to win their first three games but bounced back with a 9-0 win against Bournemouth and followed that result up with a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Everton are off to a poor start and are one of the three teams yet to win a Premier League game this season. They are on a run of three draws back-to-back and will have a monumental task on their hands to get points against a strong Liverpool side.

Ahead of the much-awaited derby, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Everton vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Liverpool Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off time 5pm IST

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Football fans in India can watch Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby on the Star Sports Network and stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV Channel Live stream India Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Liverpool squad and team news

While Liverpool's injury list remains fairly long, Jurgen Klopp's team will be boosted by the return of summer recruit Darwin Nunez who has served his three-match ban.

Diogo Jota, who was another one of the long-term absentees, is likely to make a return to the lineup after recovering from his injury. However, Klopp will be without skipper Jordan Henderson who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago Alacantara and Naby Keita all remain sidelined. New signing Arthur Melo who arrived from Juventus on deadline day will only be available for next week's fixture as he waits for his international clearance.

Everton squad and team news

Frank Lampard will have the chance to hand starts to summer arrivals Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner who are all available for selection but it remains to be seen if all of them will start against Liverpool.

The former Chelsea boss will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend who all remain sidelined due to injuries.