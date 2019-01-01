Everton resisting Paris Saint-Germain's approach for Idrissa Gueye
Everton
The French giants, according to Sky Sports, made a £21.5 million bid for the midfielder; one manager Marco Silva confirmed.
According to the Portuguese tactician, the Toffees are reluctant to sell a proven performer. Their stance is, however, likely to change if approached with a price befitting of the player’s value.
"We rejected the offer," Silva said, per Sky Sports.
"He is a really important player for us. We don't put [players] in the market.
"For some clubs to come here to buy our players they have to really [meet] the value of the player. For this
"From a technical point of view, as a manager, he is a really important player for us and he is one player we don't think to lose in this market.
"Of course after some moments it is a matter of money and it is up to the club to decide but from my technical point of view he is a player who is really important for us."
Since his switch from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, Gueye has been a cog part of Everton set-up, regardless of the manager on the sideline.
This season, the 29-year-old has featured in 22 games across all competitions.