Everton fixtures: What results do Toffees need for Premier League survival?

Everton Football Club were founder members of the Football League and Premier League, spending just four years outside of the top-flight in the club’s entire history, but the club's standing among English football’s elite is under serious threat in 2022.

The Toffees have toiled before in the modern era, only to eventually get their heads back above water, but it may be that a first relegation in 71 years is on the cards as the Toffees find themselves stuck in an increasingly sticky situation.

Frank Lampard was drafted in to oversee a survival bid at Goodison Park back in January, following the dismissal of ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, but what must he do in order to see Everton safe? GOAL takes a look.

What are Everton's remaining fixtures?

Date Opponent Venue May 1 Chelsea Goodison Park May 8 Leicester King Power Stadium May 11 Watford Vicarage Road May 15 Brentford Goodison Park May 19 Crystal Palace Goodison Park May 22 Arsenal Emirates Stadium

Everton’s remaining fixtures are set to be bookended by meetings with London heavyweights that have top-four finishes and Champions League on their mind, with Chelsea and Arsenal more concerned with events at the opposite end of the table.

There are, however, winnable games – at least on paper – for the Toffees to find as they plot a bid to scramble back out of the drop zone.

Watford are also in danger of tumbling through a top-flight trapdoor, while Crystal Palace have found consistency outside of a run to the FA Cup semi-finals hard to come by.

Leicester are another of those to have been a bit hit and miss over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, although they are a difficult opponent at the King Power Stadium, while Brentford have done enough to preserve their Premier League status and may start to take their eye off the ball.

Frank Lampard is the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches 😬 pic.twitter.com/lRUK9YFZZb — GOAL (@goal) April 3, 2022

What results do Everton need to avoid relegation?

As things stand, Everton find themselves two points adrift of safety with six games left to take in – meaning that they are still 18 points for Lampard’s side to play for.

Burnley are the side sat immediately above them, with the Clarets – who have enjoyed a timely return to form since parting with the services of long-serving manager Sean Dyche – still within touching distance.

The Toffees do boast a game in hand on the men from Turf Moor, which if they won they would become upwardly mobile once more, while 16th-placed Leeds also have one game less on their remaining schedule.

The Whites are only five points clear of Everton and may yet be dragged into a basement battle as anxious glances are shot over collective shoulders at Elland Road.

The Toffees’ goal difference is better than Leeds’ but not as good as Burnley’s, meaning that they will need to find at least three more points than the Clarets in order to beat the drop – although that situation could shift quickly depending on results elsewhere.

Everton remain masters of their own destiny for now, with their game in hand taken into account, but they have won just eight of 32 fixtures so far – going back-to-back only once - and have suffered 19 defeats, meaning that they may still require favours from elsewhere as they push to get as close as possible to the fabled 40-point survival mark.

The Premier League's bottom five currently looks like this:

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 16 Leeds 33 8 10 15 -30 34 17 Burnley 33 6 13 14 -16 31 18 Everton 32 8 5 19 -21 29 19 Watford 33 6 4 23 -36 22 20 Norwich 33 5 6 22 -47 21

*Table correct as of 29/04/2022