Even with prostitutes: Roma defender's partner reveals painful details of her husband's betrayal

Amanda Martins, the wife of Brazil's Wesley Franca, the Roma defender, has dropped bombshell revelations about their marriage. She accuses the 23-year-old of betraying her repeatedly, even during her pregnancy, and insists she personally saw evidence of his multiple affairs. Then she confirmed their separation had become reality.

Writing on Instagram, Amanda laid out what she described as repeated acts of infidelity by her husband. She did not rely on rumours, she said. She personally saw photographs and video clips the player recorded during his encounters with other women, and pointed out that he was wearing his wedding ring in those situations, without regard for her feelings or respect for their marriage.

Rumours about her private life had been spreading across social media, and that, Amanda said, pushed her to speak out. The infidelity did not happen once or twice. It happened many times, and involved multiple women, among them prostitutes, in her words.

She had managed to access Wesley's phone, she added, and viewed what she called evidence of those encounters. She transferred the photographs and video clips to her own phone after personally seeing the details.

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Wesley betrayed me during the pregnancy

The wife of the former Roma defender said the discovery left her in shock. She gave him numerous chances to confess, she explained, but he denied everything, while she suffered psychological pain and cried over what she had found.

Given her reserved nature, Amanda never imagined she would one day speak so frankly about her marriage. After years of silence, she decided to reveal part of her suffering. Wesley had betrayed her even during her pregnancy, she said, despite her continuous attempts to keep the family and the marriage stable.

Back then she chose not to publish any details online. She preferred to forgive him and try to build a stable life together. In the end, she concluded, her attempts had failed to change his behaviour.

Anxiety attacks and embarrassing situations

Her accusations went beyond infidelity. Amanda also described scenes she said she witnessed during their outings to restaurants and public places, claiming the player would ask for the phone numbers of waitresses and other women, even while they queued for the toilets.

His behaviour, especially when he was drinking, caused her psychological pressure and anxiety attacks she had never suffered before. Sometimes, she said, she reached the point of blaming herself and wondering whether she had fallen short, before realising, in her own words, that the responsibility did not fall on her.

A final separation

Amanda ended her remarks by confirming the split. Wesley had become free in his personal life, she said, and his behaviour no longer meant anything to her, after she lost hope of getting even the minimum of respect inside the relationship.

The couple share a daughter. The available text did not include any response from the Brazilian player to the accusations levelled at him by his former wife.

Wesley Franca, 23, is one of the Brazilian footballers to have represented their country, with 8 caps to his name. Earlier in his career he played for Atletico Tubarao and Flamengo before joining Roma.



