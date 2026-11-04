One club makes a bad deal in the transfer market, another makes a good one. Rarely do both verdicts involve the same player and come just a few months apart.

Yan Couto is that player. Borussia Dortmund regarded him as an expensive flop and a backup they needed to move on in the summer. Now, at his new loan club Como, he is the manager's favourite and an undisputed starter they are determined to sign permanently. What do the Italians see in the right-back that Dortmund could not discover in two years? Or does the 24-year-old simply perform better in his new surroundings and new team?

Dortmund brought in Couto in 2024, initially on loan for a fee of four million euros payable to Manchester City. Then-Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin wanted the Brazilian and overcame opposition among the club's bosses to push the deal through. The two clubs also agreed an obligation to buy that would raise the total sum due in the summer of 2025 to 20 million euros if certain sporting criteria were met.

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As early as October, just a few months after the loan began, Sky reported that the obligation to buy would be triggered, even though Yan Couto had been anything but convincing in his first appearances for Dortmund. The Brazilian made eight starts in his first Bundesliga season. During that campaign, his advocate Nuri Sahin had to leave, with Niko Kovac replacing him. Last season, Couto then clearly lost the contest for Dortmund's right-back position to Julian Ryerson, who provided a remarkable 15 assists in the league and impressed with his tireless commitment.

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Yan Couto's contract at Dortmund

Twenty million euros for a backup with a contract until 2030 sounded, and still sounds, like a bad deal. Dortmund's willingness to let Yan Couto go in the summer was hardly surprising. Interest from Como was more of a surprise. The ambitious Italian club also compete in the Champions League. Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal and Barca star, manages the team, who reportedly paid a loan fee of three million euros and secured an option to buy for 20 million euros.

Como would probably pay that amount now without much hesitation. "Yan is a brave and technically strong player who gives us different options on the right," his coach enthused when Couto was unveiled in the summer. "He likes to play forward, has a lot of energy and suits our style of play. We believe he can continue his development with us," Fabregas added.

At Como, Yan Couto has done just that. He starts regularly at right-back in a back four. After his first appearances at Dortmund, the club viewed him more as a wing-back, believing his strengths lay in attack rather than defence. Fabregas sees it differently, and the results back him up: with Couto, the team are currently fourth in Serie A and once again occupy a Champions League place. In the Champions League, they also made a statement with a 4-1 win against Manchester United on the most recent league matchday.

Thierry Henry marvels at Cesc Fabregas and his team

"How did Cesc manage to put together a team like this?" France legend Thierry Henry wondered on CBS. "You see people like Jacobo Ramon or Yan Couto. He brings in players not many people knew and turns them into a team. Just look at where they are now," he said. Como have made numerous deals that look outstanding in hindsight. Jacobo Ramon, for example, joined from Real's second team for 2.5 million euros and has since seen his market value rise to 45 million. Lucas Da Cunha arrived from Nice in January 2023 for 750,000 euros and is now a France international.

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From Como's perspective, Yan Couto is also among their top deals. In October, WAZ reported that the Italians had already sent positive signals to Dortmund. If the club qualify for the Champions League again or continue to collect substantial prize money in the current edition of the competition, little is likely to stand in the way of a permanent move. Both clubs would welcome that outcome.