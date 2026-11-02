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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Even longer than expected: Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl gives timescales for Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari’s absences

Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05

Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are unlikely to play for Bayern Munich again this year.

Summer signing Saibari faces three to four months out after tearing his syndesmosis, board member for sport Max Eberl said on Monday. Eberl said they also "assume that Gnabry will not be available to play until Christmas."

Saturday's Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund left both attacking players injured. Saibari underwent surgery on Sunday, while Gnabry sustained a muscle injury in his left thigh.

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

What next for Jamal Musiala?

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala is nearing a comeback after suffering a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September. "We hope he can resume team training during the international break and then be eased back through partial appearances," said Eberl.

For Musiala, 23, the longer absence is also linked to his "less than seamless" preparations. He collapsed twice during that period because of absence seizures resulting from a neurological dysfunction.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

M05

M05

Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

Bayern do not want to take any risks with Musiala and want him "100 per cent fit". Luis Díaz, who is also injured, is expected to join team training after the international break.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich play away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The following Saturday, they visit FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

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