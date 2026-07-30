Relegation from the Bundesliga was supposed to trigger a deep rupture for VfL Wolfsburg: less income, a much smaller budget, a sporting reset. So far, though, the transfer market has painted a very different picture. While most second-tier clubs have to think twice about every euro, VfL are building a squad on a scale even other recently fallen giants such as Hamburger SV, Schalke 04 or 1. FC Cologne could only dream of.

Already this summer, the Lower Saxony club have invested 22.7 million euros in new players. The striking part is that all 17 rivals have spent only just under 19 million euros combined in publicly known transfer fees.

One second-division club are currently spending more on new signings than the entire rest of the league put together. That raises an obvious question about the VfL bosses' approach: is this still normal competition, or already a distortion of competition? With their financial muscle, are Wolfsburg shifting the balance of power in the 2. Bundesliga too far?

What does Fabian Reese's move to Wolfsburg mean?

Few transfers capture Wolfsburg's special position better than Fabian Reese's. Wolfsburg paid eight million euros to Hertha BSC for their former captain and figurehead.

Reese was one of the outstanding players in the 2. Bundesliga in recent years. He made 91 competitive appearances for Hertha, scored 35 goals and set up 31 more. Wolfsburg sporting director Pirmin Schwegler described him on his arrival as "one of the strongest players in the 2. Bundesliga".

For Reese himself, the decision was by no means easy. "The decision to make a move was, as people can surely understand, not necessarily an easy one for me," he explained after signing. The way VfL had pursued him, the professional conditions and "the values of the club, of Volkswagen and of the people around it" had played a decisive role in his decision.

Over recent years, Reese had become a figure fans could identify with in the capital, a face of the new Berlin that, after years of chaos, wanted to reconnect with its fans and its city. Just how close that bond had supposedly become was underlined only last year. In November 2025, Reese signed an early extension until 2030. Hertha staged the signing with an extraordinary campaign: "It was no secret that we absolutely wanted to tie Fabi to the club for the long term. On top of that, Fabi identifies with Hertha BSC one hundred per cent," sporting director Benjamin Wieber said at the time.

The message could hardly have been clearer: this player was not meant to be just another employee. Reese was supposed to remain the face of the club and its city. His own words at the time pointed in the same direction. He described Hertha as the club closest to his heart and said he still had a lot planned in Berlin. The long-term extension until 2030 looked like a commitment that went well beyond the usual football business.

Less than a year later, that story is over. And a direct 2. Bundesliga rival has brought it to an end. Wolfsburg put eight million euros on the table and signed a player whom Hertha had publicly turned into a symbol of their future only a few months earlier.

For many Hertha fans, that is likely to sting far more than the ordinary loss of a key player. His emotional bond to Berlin, his manner and finally the contract extension had made Reese a special figure in his own right. Now he is suddenly playing for a club that in many ways stands for pretty much the opposite of what Hertha want to be.

Sportingly, Hertha, who have not bought a single player either, are losing one of their best. Emotionally, the club are losing a figure of identification. Wolfsburg are gaining both. Above all, though, the move shows how different the financial conditions within the league really are when a relegated Bundesliga club can pay another major second-division side eight million euros for a second-division player.





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Which other professionals have VfL Wolfsburg signed?

Reese is far from the only example. Fraser Hornby arrived from SV Darmstadt 98 for four million euros. Once again, a direct league rival lost an important player to the Wolves. Then came Muhammed Damar (22) from TSG Hoffenheim. Hauke Wahl also joined VfL from a relegated Bundesliga club for 1.8 million euros.

Robert Glatzel cost only around 1.7 million euros in transfer fee. But the former Hamburger SV striker also highlighted another Wolfsburg advantage. VfL can not only pay transfer fees that would be out of reach for many second-division clubs, they can also offer wages for established professionals that most of the competition can only dream of. Glatzel brings the experience of more than 180 second-division matches and has proved over the years that he can regularly hit double figures in this league. Wolfsburg are carrying on exactly as they did in the Bundesliga. Even though main backer VW is in an almost existential crisis and up to 100,000 people could lose their jobs, VfL Wolfsburg can, for the time being, keep spending.

They paid 700,000 euros to SC Freiburg for Swiss centre-forward Alessio Besio, even though the 22-year-old did not make a single professional appearance for the Breisgau club in three years and spent last season on loan at third-division side Verl. Added to that are Timon Wellenreuther, signed from Feyenoord for around one million euros and now out for weeks with a knee injury, as well as Elvis Rexhbecaj, who arrived on a free transfer from FC Augsburg. Even without a fee, that move too would have represented a completely different economic dimension for numerous second-division clubs. Rexhbecaj brings the experience of more than 150 Bundesliga matches.

So Wolfsburg are not simply collecting promising youngsters. The 2009 German champions are targeting professionals, several of whom have long since proved their quality in the Bundesliga or at the top end of the 2. Bundesliga.

The scale of Wolfsburg's spending only really comes into focus when you compare it with recent years. FC Schalke 04, for example, took in around 8.75 million euros from player sales in the previous 2025/26 second-division season and invested only 3.4 million euros. That left a transfer surplus of 5.35 million euros. Their most expensive new signing was centre-forward Christian Gomis for just 1.5 million euros.

Fabian Reese alone therefore cost Wolfsburg more than twice as much as Schalke's entire transfer summer at the time.

Before winning promotion in 2024/25, Hamburger SV also operated on a completely different scale despite their ambitious aims. HSV spent around nine million euros in total on new players, with income of about three million euros. Their most expensive arrival, Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit, cost around 2.8 million euros.

Hannover 96 offer a similarly stark comparison. The Lower Saxony club generated 11 million euros in transfer income in 2025/26 and spent only 4.33 million euros, producing a surplus of around 6.68 million euros.

How much have VfL Wolfsburg earned on the transfer market?

Still, Wolfsburg are not simply burning money. The picture is more complicated than that. It does not tell the full story to say a relegated club have just turned on the taps and started buying out the competition. The 2015 cup winners are also bringing in considerable sums through player sales.

Patrick Wimmer moved to TSG Hoffenheim for around ten million euros. Jakub Kamiński brought in a further 5.5 million euros with his move to 1. FC Cologne. Lovro Majer was reportedly drawn to AEK Athens for six million euros. In total, income of around 24 million euros is currently on the books. That means the Wolves have even made a small surplus despite their spectacular spending spree.

That is an important part of the context. Wolfsburg are financing their new signings almost entirely through their own sales. Their real financial special status therefore shows up less in the current transfer balance than in their ability to reinvest those millions straight away into a squad built for an immediate return.

There is also some historical precedent for Wolfsburg's situation. When VfB Stuttgart were chasing an immediate return after their Bundesliga relegation in 2019/20, the Swabians invested heavily too. They spent around 25.4 million euros on new players. Silas alone cost eight million euros when he joined from Paris FC, while Sasa Kalajdzic arrived from Admira Wacker for around six million euros.

Stuttgart were therefore operating on an even bigger scale than Wolfsburg are now. There was, however, one crucial difference: VfB also sold players for a total of around 79.5 million euros. The transfer window therefore ended with a huge surplus of more than 54 million euros despite the heavy investment.





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Spending a lot of money is nothing new for Wolfsburg

One more point matters here: VfL have not started moving big sums around on the transfer market only this summer. Last season, Wolfsburg already brought in around 37 million euros through sales, but also invested about 68 million euros in new players. The bottom line was a transfer deficit of just under 31 million euros.

Vinicius Souza alone cost around 15 million euros when he moved from Sheffield United. For Mohamed Amoura, who was signed permanently from Union Saint-Gilloise after his previous loan, around 14.75 million euros became due.

Million-euro transfers are nothing new in Wolfsburg. What has changed above all is the setting in which they are happening. In the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg were competing financially with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and numerous other clubs who can regularly invest double-digit million sums in individual players. In the 2. Bundesliga, that Wolfsburg model suddenly collides with clubs whose entire transfer budget is, in some cases, lower than the fee VfL paid for Fabian Reese alone. That is why the same sums feel completely different after relegation.





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How big is the gap between Wolfsburg and all the other clubs in the 2. Bundesliga?

Reese, Hornby, Glatzel, Wahl, Rexhbecaj and Wellenreuther all point to a transfer strategy that makes Wolfsburg's plan pretty unmistakable: if possible, the stay in the 2. Bundesliga should last only one year. And there is another point worth remembering. Players such as Amoura have so far followed VfL into the second division as well. According to transfermarkt.de, the Wolves' squad value stands at 194.15 million euros, which would put VfL ninth in the Bundesliga. In second place in the 2. Bundesliga are fellow relegated club FC St. Pauli with 45.93 million euros, around 4.5 times less. To say VfL Wolfsburg are the FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga's lower house would be a vast understatement: after all, Bayern's squad at 1.07 billion (!) is not even worth twice as much as RB Leipzig's squad (currently 604 million euros). And BVB are still buying.

Only once the ball starts rolling will it become clear whether Wolfsburg's absurd comparative financial strength really amounts to a distortion of competition. This transfer window, though, has already shown one thing very clearly: VfL Wolfsburg are operating financially in a different league from a large part of their new competition.