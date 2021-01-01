Evelina Duljan: Nigerian forward joins Vaxjo on loan from Kristianstads

The 17-year-old winger has struggled for playing time in recent seasons and will spend the next three months at Arena

Swedish Damallsvenskan side Vaxjo have completed the signing of Evelina Duljan on loan from division rivals Kristianstads.

The 17-year-old will spend the rest of the season with Maria Nilsson's team, following a successful discussion between the two sides over a temporary switch for the Swedish youth international.

The forward was eager to make a move in search of regular playing time in the Damallsvenskan, having seen her chances at Kristianstads diminish over the course of last season.

Duljan, who joined Kristianstads in 2017, had made 44 appearances and scored four goals over her last four-year spell for the club, including twice in 19 outings in the 2019 campaign.

She endured a limited playing time of five brief substitute appearances in the Swedish Damallsvenskan in the 2020 season.

Commenting on her exit, Kristianstads' head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is confident the forward will progress.

"We still see great potential in Evelina and hope that the environmental change can contribute to her continued development, which in the long run gives more playing time in Kristianstad's DFF in the future," Gunnarsdottir told the club website.

Following her release, she is expected to stay at Vaxjo until the summer, with an option of an extension at the end of the season.

Duljan's arrival will see manager Maria Nilsson count on the striking youngster as a replacement for Nigeria international Ini Umotong, who left in January to join English championship side Lewes.

Having completed her move, the Nigerian-Swedish youngster will team up with Uganda's Violah Nambi ahead of the new season.

She is expected to make her debut for Vaxjo in a club-friendly against Vittsjo on April 10 before their Damallsvenskan opener against newly-promoted side AIK at Visma Arena a week later.