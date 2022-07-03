Which European teams have played the most number of FIFA World Cups?

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Germany, Italy, FranceGetty Images
World CupGermanyItalyFrance

13 European teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as 32 teams have already booked their tickets to the flagship competition.

13 teams (Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and Wales) from the UEFA region will be taking part in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Article continues below

Germany and Italy are the most successful European teams, winning the World Cup four times each and Die mannschaft is the most consistent European side as they have qualified for the World Cup 20 times out of the 22 editions of the tournament so far.

Editors' Picks

Defending World Champions France will be appearing for the 16th time in the World Cup this year and they have won the trophy twice in their history.

Which European team has appeared in the most World Cups?

Team

No. of editions

Years

Germany

20

1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Italy

18

1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014

France

16

1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Spain

16

1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

England

16

1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Belgium

14

1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022

Serbia

13

1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2018, 2022

Sweden

12

1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018

Switzerland

12

1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Netherlands

11

1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022

Russia

11

1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2014, 2018

Czech Republic

9

1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1990, 2006

Hungary

9

1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986

Poland

9

1938, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022