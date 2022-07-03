Which European teams have played the most number of FIFA World Cups?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as 32 teams have already booked their tickets to the flagship competition.
13 teams (Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and Wales) from the UEFA region will be taking part in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Germany and Italy are the most successful European teams, winning the World Cup four times each and Die mannschaft is the most consistent European side as they have qualified for the World Cup 20 times out of the 22 editions of the tournament so far.
Defending World Champions France will be appearing for the 16th time in the World Cup this year and they have won the trophy twice in their history.
Which European team has appeared in the most World Cups?
Team
No. of editions
Years
Germany
20
1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Italy
18
1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
France
16
1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Spain
16
1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
England
16
1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Belgium
14
1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022
Serbia
13
1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2018, 2022
Sweden
12
1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018
Switzerland
12
1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Netherlands
11
1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022
Russia
11
1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2014, 2018
Czech Republic
9
1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1990, 2006
Hungary
9
1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986
Poland
9
1938, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022