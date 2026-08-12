Spaniards Luis Enrique and Unai Emery, the managers of Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, have named their line-ups ahead of Wednesday evening's eagerly awaited 2026-2027 UEFA Super Cup final.

PSG go in chasing yet another piece of silverware, having lifted the Champions League last season and retained this very trophy. Aston Villa, meanwhile, want to keep their historic season rolling and claim the Super Cup for the second time, having first won it back in 1982.

Luis Enrique hands Akliouche a first start

Enrique has gone with a 4-3-3, Matvey Safonov guarding the goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Vitinha anchors the midfield alongside Warren Zaïre-Emery and João Neves. Up front, summer signing Akliouche makes his first appearance on the right, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left and Doué through the middle.

Ousmane Dembélé, last year's Ballon d'Or winner, drops to the bench.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Enrique had grumbled that most of his players were short of readiness after returning late from their summer break, having featured at the 2026 World Cup.

Emery relies on a 4-4-2

Across the touchline, Emery has picked a traditional 4-4-2. Bizot starts in goal with Emiliano Martínez absent, shielded by the central pairing of Pau Torres and Lindelöf, and Matty Cash and Ian Maatsen out wide.

Kamara partners João Gomes in the centre, McGinn and Hemmings take the flanks, and Buendía and Madzou lead the line.

The official line-up

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes – João Neves, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery – Akliouche, Doué, Kvaratskhelia.

Aston Villa: Bizot – Cash, Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Maatsen – McGinn, João Gomes, Kamara, Hemmings – Buendía, Madzou.

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