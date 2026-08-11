Barcelona want to keep a promise made to their young star, a press report claimed on Tuesday, in the hope of fending off the offers arriving for him from within Spain and abroad.

According to the newspaper "Sport", the Catalans are preparing an important meeting with Marc Bernal (19). The club's sporting directors intend to sit down with the midfielder's representatives in the coming days to review his contract terms and make good on their commitments.

It comes at a crucial time for the midfield. Barcelona are pushing hard to sign Rodri from Manchester City and keeping a close eye on Frenkie de Jong's fitness. Yet none of it changes the club's view of Bernal, the academy graduate who remains central to the future of the project.

Marc Bernal's pay rise is pending

ESPN report that Barcelona intend to meet the representatives of Marc Bernal to discuss improving the financial terms of his deal.

The midfielder renewed his contract in September 2025, tying him down until 30 June 2029, with a release clause worth 500 million euros written in.

One matter, though, was left outstanding. The sporting management promised to review his salary the moment the player firmly established himself in the first team. That moment has arrived, and the club now wants to keep its word.

Bernal knows he has a long road ahead, but his desire to stay is absolute. Having come up through La Masia from a young age, the midfielder wants only to keep developing at the club and become a first-team mainstay.

The update also serves as a precaution. His outstanding performances and potential have caught the eye of several clubs in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, all following his progress closely.

The Rodri deal and Bernal's future

Rodri's arrival may reshape the midfield, but Barcelona do not expect the Spain international to hold Bernal back. Quite the opposite.

Sharing a position and training sessions with a player of that calibre, the club believe, would only help the academy graduate develop.

The aim is for the pair to play together in midfield, with Bernal continuing to gain experience free of excessive pressure.

Frenkie de Jong's situation feeds into the planning too. His physical problems have forced Barcelona to think carefully about the holding role and to seek alternatives that guarantee stability in an area vital to the team.

A bet on the future

For Deco, Bernal ranks among the most promising talents at La Masia. The sporting director wants to convey that confidence to him in person and dispel any doubts about the role he will play in the new Barcelona.

The upcoming meeting, then, will look to push forward the promised pay rise while strengthening the bond between the club and one of its brightest talents.