Europe's top five teams want De Jong, claims Barcelona star's father

Europe’s top five teams have called to enquire about signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but the midfielder’s father says a move is unlikely.

The Netherlands international has faced criticism this season for his performances with the Camp Nou side as they continue to struggle in La Liga and were recently eliminated from the Champions League.

De Jong, 24, has been highlighted by the Spanish media as one player who could be sold to help solve the club’s financial crisis and his father says there is a lot of interest in him.

What has been said?

However, John de Jong insisted to Algemeen Dagblad that a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich may not appeal to the ex-Ajax star because: "It's often bad weather there. Of course it's about football, but it does matter.

“Of course, I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don't see it happening anytime soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

How has De Jong performed for Barcelona?

De Jong remains a mainstay in the Barca starting XI, having made 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has scored one goal and made two assists so far this term for Xavi’s side, who sit eighth in La Liga and 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The Catalan side dropped into the Europa League this year after finishing third in their Champions League group and will face Napoli in the knockout round play-off tie.

