Scott McTominay looks like a new man. Since swapping Manchester United for Napoli, the Scotland midfielder has eclipsed everything he managed across his long spell at Old Trafford, and he's done it in under two and a half seasons.

Napoli shared six goals with Roma on Saturday, drawing 3-3 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the eighth round of Serie A.

McTominay stole the show with a brace. His first arrived in the 48th minute, a header that turned a cross into the net.

That goal pushed him clear of the pack. No midfielder across Europe's top five leagues has scored more headed goals in all competitions since the summer of 2024, when McTominay joined Napoli.

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Opta's numbers tell the story. The Scot has nodded in 11 goals since the move, one more than Brazil's Casemiro and France's Corentin Tolisso, who both sit on 10.

His second, and Napoli's third, came in the 83rd minute. He rifled a low shot home from outside the box.

It was the 30th goal the 30-year-old has scored since arriving at Napoli, and he's managed it in just 87 games, according to StatMuse FC.

Put that alongside his United record and the gulf is stark. Over seven years in the first team at Old Trafford, McTominay played 255 matches but found the net only 29 times.



