As Sky Sports and the Guardian report, Arsenal have contacted Leverkusen officials to explore the possibility of signing Quansah this summer.

The Gunners reportedly want the 23-year-old to cover the injury-enforced absences of centre-back William Saliba and right-back Jurrien Timber. As well as his main position in central defence, Quansah can also play at right-back and would therefore be an ideal fit.

After joining Leverkusen from Liverpool FC for a fee of 35 million euros last year, the Englishman played his way onto the radar of even bigger clubs with a strong debut season for Bayer. He also established himself in the England national team and was part of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, making three appearances at right-back at the tournament in North America.

Arsenal would probably have to offer at least 50 million euros for Quansah

Whether Arsenal's pursuit of Quansah has any chance of success is highly questionable. According to the reports, Leverkusen have no interest in letting one of their key players leave, with the player still under a long-term contract with the Werkself until 2030. According to the Guardian, Bayer would only start to think about it from an offer of at least 50 million euros.

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That figure is more than Arsenal are currently willing to spend on a new defender. Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is also reportedly on the English champions' shortlist, and Villa recently rejected a 35 million euro offer for him. Arsenal could still test Leverkusen's resolve with a similarly high bid and hope the Bundesliga club soften their stance below 50 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool reportedly held a 70 million euro buy-back option for Quansah until recently, with the defender having joined the Reds' academy at the age of five. That option is now said to have expired.

Last season, Quansah was an undisputed starter in Leverkusen's central defence. Across all competitions, the England international made 44 appearances and scored five goals.