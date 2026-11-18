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Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez discussed Michael Olise at a meeting last summer.

Hainer told t-online that they discussed the French international's future during his visit to Madrid, where he delivered the keynote speech for graduates of the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid. "Of course, we also talked about Michael Olise."

Perez told Hainer at the meeting that Real Madrid had made no approach for the Bayern Munich attacking player in the summer: "He assured me that Real Madrid have never had a conversation with either him or his agent."

Throughout the most recent summer transfer window, rumours repeatedly emerged that Real Madrid wanted to sign Olise. After Perez promised fans a blockbuster transfer in the mould of Cristiano Ronaldo during the presidential election campaign, various media outlets reported that he meant the 24-year-old Bayern Munich player.

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More recently, L'Equipe reported that Olise's international team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate were trying to persuade the German record champions' star to move to Real Madrid.

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Bayern Munich would likely only let Olise leave if talks to extend his contract, which runs until the end of June 2029, failed. "We’re relaxed. Michael Olise is under contract until 2029. Our aim is for him to stay at Bayern Munich for a long time – and for the question of Real Madrid not to arise at all," said Hainer.

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Would Bayern Munich sell Michael Olise for a huge offer?

Asked if the German record champions could reject an offer of €250 million or even €300 million from an interested club, Hainer said: "I like to quote Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who often said as chief executive: ‘We’re not a selling club, we’re a buying club.’"

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That philosophy has not changed at Bayern Munich over the years, Hainer added. "You can’t always look only at the financial side. You also have to see whether the player is a good fit for us – in terms of playing style, personality, character traits and on a human level too."

He finished by stressing: "Michael feels comfortable here and knows what he has at Bayern Munich."

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Olise joined Bayern Munich from Premier League club Crystal Palace for €53 million in the summer of 2024. Under coach Vincent Kompany, he quickly became an indispensable regular. Last season alone, he registered 53 goal contributions (22 goals and 31 assists) in 52 competitive appearances.

After 15 appearances across all competitions this season, the Frenchman has twelve goals and seven assists.