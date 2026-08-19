Barcelona have edged closer to a key deal designed to secure the club's goalkeeping future once Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires in June 2027.

According to Sport, citing the Croatian outlet Index HR, Barcelona and Fenerbahce have struck a preliminary agreement over Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for around 3 million euros plus add-ons.

Talks between the two clubs are well advanced, the Spanish newspaper confirmed, though nothing is done just yet.

Barcelona's plan

The initial idea is straightforward. Barcelona would complete the signing, then loan Livakovic to Dinamo Zagreb for a season before bringing him back as second choice behind Joan Garcia, the man the club are backing as their number one.

Other routes remain open, too. Barcelona could loan him elsewhere, or even register him with the first team this season should the salary cap rules allow it.

The player's agent's role

Andy Bara, Livakovic's agent, has been central to the negotiations. His strong relationship with Barcelona helped shape a formula that could suit all parties.

Livakovic's displays at the 2026 World Cup also swayed the club's sporting management, particularly with Barcelona keen to tie up the deal early rather than wait for Szczesny to leave.

Previous experience in Spain

Spain is not new territory for the keeper. He joined Girona on loan from Fenerbahce, but never played a single match before the deal was cut short.

That spell soured his relationship with Girona coach Michel. The coach revealed that Livakovic had told him he did not want to carry on or play, preferring to keep his options open ahead of the World Cup and hunt for a new club. Marc-Andre ter Stegen took his place at Girona after he left.