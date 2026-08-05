€29 million is not enough for Feyenoord: Givairo Read has one option fewer

Givairo Read will not continue his career at AS Roma, De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old full-back will therefore remain at Feyenoord for the time being.

Roma failed to reach an agreement with Feyenoord in recent weeks and have now turned their attention to Nahuel Molina (28) of Atlético Madrid.

International media report that Molina would cost Roma a maximum of €17 million, making him a cheaper alternative to Read.

Journalist Yorick Hokke knows more about the latest offer from the Italian capital. "Roma’s last bid could have risen through bonuses to at least €29 million, but Feyenoord did not go along with that either."

Earlier, Feyenoord had already rejected several offers from Nottingham Forest. Read’s contract still runs until mid-2029.

That leaves technical director Devy Rigaux in no rush to sanction Read’s departure. The persistent rumours about a clause in his contract can now also be thrown in the bin.

Ideally, Rigaux and Feyenoord want to reopen and extend the talented Read’s existing contract, Hokke adds.