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At a moment when the heart of Spanish football was broken, everyone stood behind a single family. It was not only the stands that fell silent, but an entire stadium, before the silence turned into a wave of love and support that did not stop.

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Days after the tragedy that shook the world, the family of Jesus de Miguel announced they had received more than 213,000 euros raised through a crowdfunding campaign. In a moving message of thanks, they stressed that every gesture, however small it might seem, carried great value.

In an official statement published by the Spanish agency "AFE", the family said: "We have already received the donations from the crowdfunding campaign launched by the footballer Fran Sol, and we would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone for this outpouring of love and support that we have received".

The statement added: "We have been deeply moved to see such a large number of people rally around this initiative. Every kind gesture means a great deal to us, and we want you to know that we have received all these kind sentiments with the utmost love".

They went further: "We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who contributed with their kind messages, in words that seemed simple yet carried every meaning of gratitude for a family still living through the impact of the shock, and trying to find some comfort in the solidarity of the thousands around them".

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The campaign drew an exceptional response from inside the sporting world and beyond. Prominent figures led the donors, among them Cadiz president Cristian Siptin, who gave 15,000 euros, and Ceuta president Lohai Hamido, who gave 3,500 euros.

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Players chipped in too. Pedro Porro donated 3,500 euros and Marc Bartra 3,000 euros, while Alex Remiro and Borja Iglesias each gave 2,500 euros.

It all goes back to Monday 2 November, when an ordinary match between Tenerife and Andorra turned into a tragedy that shook the world of football. The score stood at two apiece when Jesus de Miguel went for a high ball, just as goalkeeper Ono came out of his goal to defend it.

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Silence fell across the stadium. Ono jumped and collided with the Spanish player with tremendous force, causing him to suffer a cardiac arrest. The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper received a straight red card. De Miguel got immediate first aid on the pitch, amid the shock of the players and the fans. After hours of worry, his death was announced the following day, turning the match into a painful, unforgettable memory.

Ono himself expressed his deep sorrow, saying: "These are the hardest days of my life. I find it extremely difficult to express my feelings, and I am unable to come to terms with what happened. I feel great pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family and of everyone who loved him".

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He went on: "I know there are many matters that must be dealt with, and I will face everything that comes with the utmost respect. But right now, I cannot think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are living through. Rest in peace, Jesus".

With the donations now in the family's hands, the campaign proves that solidarity still runs stronger than grief. The memory of Jesus de Miguel will stay alive in the hearts of those who loved him and those who never knew him, but who felt his loss as if he were one of their own.