Eugene Ansah: Hapoel Be'ersheva sign Ghana striker from Hapoel Ra'anana

The forward played 33 matches in the previous campaign and scored 10 goals

Ghana striker Eugene Ansah has completed his move to Hapoel Be'ersheva from Hapoel Ra'anana on a three-year contract.

The attacker joins the Israeli top-tier side on a permanent basis after an impressive season at Ironi Kiryat Shmona where he was playing on loan. He went on to score 10 goals and provided three assists in the 33 appearances and attracted the interest of his new team who did not hesitate to negotiate a deal with him.

"Eugene [Ansah] has joined us for three seasons," Hapoel Be'ersheva confirmed on their official social media platforms.

The 26-year-old will now have an opportunity to play in the Europa Conference for the forthcoming season.

Previously, the West African has played for Belgian side Lokeren where he made 36 appearances between 2013-2017 and scored four goals.

In 2016, he played for another Belgian side Lommel SK albeit on loan from the aforementioned team.

His first stint in Israel was between 2017 and 2019 when he signed for Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla. Ansah played 45 matches for them and scored 15 goals.

In 2019, Hapoel Ra'anana went for his signature, signing him for three seasons. He played 45 matches as well and scored 12 goals.

The 26-year-old has made one appearance for Ghana and is hoping to be a regular in the forthcoming assignments.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Charles Taylor has urged Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi to focus on his international career with England amid speculation about a possible switch to the West African nation.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, the 20-year-old is eligible to choose either nation, despite making three senior appearances for the Three Lions.

He recently opened the door for a possible switch of allegiances, going ahead to hold meetings with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

Article continues below

"If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars. He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them rather than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is ending careers," Taylor said on Angel TV.

Under Fifa's updated rules on eligibility, Hudson-Odoi will be able to switch allegiance to Ghana in November next year should he not add any more appearances to his current three caps for England.

He would have to wait until next year in accordance with regulations which require a player with a senior cap for one nation to wait for three years from his last international appearance to be able to change his association.