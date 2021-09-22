Eto’o: Barcelona legend announces candidacy for Cameroon FA presidency

Samuel Eto’o has officially announced his intent to become president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) on social media.

The 40-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player, would hope to head his country’s football governing body that has been without a substantive head since 2018.

Eto’o's popularity stretches beyond the shores of the African continent following his inspiring performances at Barcelona, Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea as well as Everton.

In a long statement on social media, the three-time Uefa Champions League winner wrote about his motivation to become president of Fecafoot.

“I am honoured and pleased to announce my candidacy for the Presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation. After careful considerations, I have decided to take this initiative out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football,” Eto’o wrote on Instagram.

“To me, it would be an honour to be at the service of the establishment that has bestowed upon me all the accolades I’ve received so far.

“I stand before you on this special occasion because time is of the essence. Waiting is not an option. It is time to rebuild our football. We can no longer delay the revamping of our number one sport because the rest of the world is moving on; it is progressing without us.”

“In a few months, our country will host the African Cup of Nations..

“In addition to welcoming players and supporters from sister African countries, as well as journalists and tourists from all over the world.

“It will equally be an opportunity to present to the world the incredible pool of talent that our country has always been, and the strength of our football community.

“We must live up to the huge efforts invested by president Paul Biya and the entire government, to provide our country with infrastructures worthy of our prestigious history.”

Eto’o enjoyed an excellent career at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with Barcelona and Inter, and also representing Cameroon at four Fifa World Cups.

Having spent his youth career at Kadji Sports Academy, he joined Real Madrid where he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol, and Mallorca.

His form in Mallorca saw him join Barcelona in 2004. There, he won two Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana and one Copa del Rey. He also became the record holder for most La Liga caps by an African.

At Inter Milan, he won his third Champions League and also added the Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, Fifa Club World Cup and Coppa Italia titles to his impressive haul in Italy.

Internationally, he was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon squad at the age of 17.

Eto’o claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns - a record he shares with Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure.